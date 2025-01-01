2024 Recap – Odds & Ends

Odds & Ends

2024 overflowed in terrific performances, incredible music, and indelible moments. It was also a year of new priceless new discoveries from years gone by. So much to love. So much to cherish. Here are some of the highlights:

FIFTY GREAT PERFORMANCES

1. Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

2. Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

3. Jodie Comer – The Bikeriders

4. Keith Kupferer, Katherine Mallen Kupferer – Ghostlight

5. Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Ghostlight (2024) | PHOTO: IFC Films

6. Aaron Pierre – Rebel Ridge

7. Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian – Love Lies Bleeding

8. Willa Fitzgerald – Strange Darling

9. Hitoshi Omika, Ayaka Shibutani, Ryûji Kosak – Evil Does Not Exist

10. Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Evil Does Not Exist (2023) | PHOTO: Sideshow Releasing

11. Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine – I Saw the TV Glow

12. Zendaya. Josh O’Connor – Challengers

13. Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

14. Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette – Juror #2

15. Chris Hemsworth – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The Last Showgirl (2024) | PHOTO: Roadside Attractions

16. Juliette Gariépy – Red Rooms

17. Aubrey Plaza – My Old Ass

18. Pierre Niney – The Count of Monte Cristo

19. Julianne Moore – The Room Next Door

20. Glen Powell – Hit Man

My Old Ass (2024) | PHOTO: MGM Amazon Studios

21. Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

22. Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

23. Vera Drew – The People’s Joker

24. Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

25. Mzia Arabuli, Deniz Dumanlı – Crossing

Crossing (2024) | PHOTO: Mubi

26. Mikey Madison – Anora

27. Nell Tiger Free – The First Omen

28. Daniel Craig – Queer

29. June Squib, Richard Roundtree – Thelma

30. Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Thelma (2024) | PHOTO: Magnolia Pictures

31. Daisy Ridley – Young Woman and the Sea

32. Izaac Wang, Joan Chen – Didi (弟弟)

33. Maika Monroe, Alicia Witt – Longlegs

34. Léa Seydoux – The Beast

35. David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus

Young Woman and the Sea (2024) | PHOTO: Walt Disney Pictures

36. Geraldine Viswanathan – Drive-Away Dolls

37. Sydney Sweeney – Immaculate

38. Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

39. Ariana Grande – Wicked: Part One

40. Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir – Abigail

Abigail (2024) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

41. Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

42. Ingrid Torelli – Late Night with the Devil

43. Jessie Buckley – Wicked Little Letters

44. Josh Hartnett – Trap

45. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Tuesday

Trap (2024) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

46. Kirsten Dunst – Civil War

47. Lupita Nyong’o – A Quiet Place: Day One

48. Jason Bateman – Carry-On

49. Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn – Daddio

50. Jeremy Moineau – Carnage for Christmas

Carnage for Christmas (2024) | PHOTO: Dark Star Pictures

TEN FAVORITE SCORES

1. Alex G – I Saw the TV Glow

2. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Challengers

3. Eiko Ishibashi – Evil Does Not Exist

4. Amelia Warner – Young Woman and the Sea

5. Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

6. Jérôme Rebotier – The Count of Monte Cristo

7. Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

8. Clint Mansell – Love Lies Bleeding

9. Raffertie (aka Benjamin Stefanski) – The Substance

10. John Debney – Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One

TEN FAVORITE SONGS

1. “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl” – I Saw the TV Glow

2. “Compress / Repress” – Challengers

3. “Like a Bird” – Sing Sing

4. “Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper

5. “Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot

6. “Another Season” – I Saw the TV Glow

7. “Better the Devil” – Strange Darling

8. “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl

9. “Death of Me” – Smile 2

10. “Jean Kayak and His Acme Applejack” – Hundreds of Beavers

TEN FAVORITE ACTION FILMS

1. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

2. Rebel Ridge

3. The Count of Monte Cristo

4. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

5. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One

6. Thelma

7. Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

8. The Silent Hour

9. The Killer

10. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES

1. The People’s Joker

2. My Old Ass

3. A Real Pain

4. Hit Man

5. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

6. Hundreds of Beavers

7. Drive-Away Dolls [Interview with Tricia Cooke]

8. Anora

9. Inside Out 2

10. Babes

TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS

1. I Saw the TV Glow

2. The Substance

3. Red Rooms

4. Strange Darling

5. Immaculate

6. Infested

7. Longlegs

8. The Vourdalak

9. Lovely, Dark, and Deep

10. A Quiet Place: Day One

TEN FAVORITE SCI-FI / FANTASY FILMS

1. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

2. The Substance

3. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

4. The Wild Robot

5. A Quiet Place: Day One

6. The Beast

7. Monolith

8. It’s What’s Inside

9. I.S.S. [Interview with Ariana DeBose and Gabriela Cowperthwaite]

10. Out of Darkness

TEN FAVORITE THRILLERS / NEO NOIRS

1. Love Lies Bleeding

2. Conclave

3. The Brutalist

4. Strange Darling

5. Hit Man

6. Juror #2

7. Drive-Away Dolls

8. The Last Stop in Yuma County

9. Heretic

10. Force of Nature: The Dry 2

FIFTY FAVORITE PRE-2023 DISCOVERIES (because digging into the cinematic vault is fun!)

1. Phantom Lady (1944) (Robert Siodmak)

2. Ennio (2021) (Giuseppe Tornatore)

3. The Outriders (1950) (Roy Rowland)

4. The Life and Death of 9413, a Hollywood Extra (1928) (Slavko Vorkapich, Robert Florey)

5. The Professional (1981) (Georges Lautner)

6. Iron Monkey (1993) (Yuen Wo-Ping)

7. Overlord (1975) (Stuart Cooper)

8. The Set-Up (1949) (Robert Wise)

9. The Goodbye Girl (1977) (Herbert Ross)

10. Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) (William Dieterle)

11. Gentleman Jim (1942) (Raoul Walsh)

12. China Seas (1935) (Tay Garnett)

13. The More the Merrier (1943) (George Stevens)

14. Rhapsody in Blue (1945) (Irving Rapper)

15. The Whistler (1944) (William Castle)

16. Topper Returns (1941) (Roy Del Ruth)

17. The Velvet Touch (1948) (Jack Gage)

18. Super Fly (1972) (Gordon Parks Jr.)

19. That Night in Rio (1941) (Irving Cummings)

20. Nightfall (1956) (Jacques Tourneur)

21. Three Strangers (1946) (Jean Negulesco)

22. The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932) (Charles Brabin)

23. The Unseen (1945) (Lewis Allen)

24. Nickelodeon (1976) (Peter Bogdanovich)

25. Dressed to Kill (1941) (Eugene Forde)

26. The Saint in London (1939) (John Paddy Carstairs)

27. The Red Ball Express (1952) (Budd Boetticher)

28. Triple Cross (1966) (Terence Young)

29. Stop, You’re Killing Me (1952) (Roy Del Ruth)

30. The Death Kiss (1932) (Edwin L. Marin)

31. City of Fear (1959) (Irving Lerner)

32. Curse of the Undead (1959) (Edward Dein)

33. Appointment with Danger (1950) (Lewis Allen)

34. Destination Gobi (1953) (Robert Wise)

35. Sapphire (1959) (Basil Dearden)

36. The Thirteenth Hour (1947) (William Clemens)

37. Hell to Eternity (1960) (Phil Karlson)

38. The Search (1948) (Fred Zinnemann)

39. Blue, White, and Perfect (1942) (Herbert I. Leeds)

40. Sheba, Baby (1975) (William Girdler)

41. The Saint Takes Over (1940) (Jack Hively)

42. Mysterious Intruder (1946) (William Castle)

43. The Feminine Touch (1941) (W.S. Van Dyke)

44. Smart Girls Don’t Talk (1948) (Richard L. Bare)

45. Split Second (1953) (Dick Powell)

46. Barricade (1950) (Peter Godfrey)

47. Confess, Fletch (2022) (Greg Mottola)

48. Out of the Blue (1947) (Leigh Jason)

49. Dive Bomber (1941) (Michael Curtiz)

50. The Power of the Whistler (1945) (Lew Landers)

