2024 Recap – Top 100 Films

TOP 100 FILMS OF 2024

1. I Saw the TV Glow (Jane Schoenbrun)

2. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (George Miller)

3. Love Lies Bleeding (Rose Glass)

4. Ghostlight (Alex Thompson, Kelly O’Sullivan)

5. Challengers (Luca Guadagnino)

Love Lies Bleeding (2024) | PHOTO: A24

6. Rebel Ridge (Jeremy Saulnier)

7. The Count of Monte Cristo (Alexandre de La Patellière, Matthieu Delaporte)

8. Will & Harper (Josh Greenbaum)

9. Conclave (Edward Berger)

10. The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Rebel Ridge (2024) | PHOTO: Netflix

11. The People’s Joker (Vera Drew)

12. The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)

13. Red Rooms (Pascal Plante)

14. Evil Does Not Exist (Ryūsuke Hamaguchi)

15. Hard Truths (Mike Leigh)

The People’s Joker (2022) | PHOTO: Altered Innocence

16. Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger (David Hinton)

17. My Old Ass (Megan Park)

18. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Wes Ball)

19. Sing Sing (Greg Kwedar)

20. A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

A Real Pain (2024) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

21. Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)

22. Crossing (Levan Akin)

23. Nickel Boys (RaMell Ross)

24. The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders)

25. Strange Darling (JT Mollner)

Nickel Boys (2024) | PHOTO: MGM Amazon Studios

26. No Other Land (Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra)

27. The Room Next Door (Pedro Almodóvar)

28. Immaculate (Michael Mohan)

29. Infested (Sébastien Vaniček)

30. Music By John Williams (Laurent Bouzereau)

The Room Next Door (2024) | PHOTO: Sony Pictures Classics

31. Handling the Undead (Thea Hvistendahl)

32. The Piano Lesson (Malcolm Washington)

33. Hit Man (Richard Linklater)

34. Sugarcane (Emily Kassie, Julian Brave NoiseCat)

35. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Merlin Crossingham, Nick Park)

Sugarcane (2024) | PHOTO: National Geographic

36. Tuesday (Daina Oniunas-Pusić)

37. Longlegs (Osgood Perkins)

38. The Vourdalak (Adrien Beau)

39. Lovely, Dark, and Deep (Teresa Sutherland)

40. Rainier: A Beer Odyssey (Isaac Olsen)

Tuesday (2024) | PHOTO: A24

41. A Quiet Place: Day One (Michael Sarnoski)

42. Juror #2 (Clint Eastwood)

43. Young Woman and the Sea (Joachim Rønning)

44. The Bikeriders (Jeff Nichols)

45. The Last Showgirl (Gia Coppola)

Juror #2 (2024) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

46. Hundreds of Beavers (Mike Cheslik)

47. Drive-Away Dolls (Ethan Coen) [Interview with Tricia Cooke]

48. The Beast (Bertrand Bonello)

49. Anora (Sean Baker)

50. Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann)

Anora (2024) | PHOTO: Neon

51. Babes (Pamela Adlon)

52. Wicked Little Letters (Thea Sharrock)

53. Saturday Night (Jason Reitman)

54. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Guy Ritchie)

55. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One (Kevin Costner)

Saturday Night (2024) | PHOTO: Sony

56. Dìdi (弟弟) (Sean Wang)

57. Azrael (E.L. Katz)

58. Thelma (Josh Margolin)

59. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui)

60. Daddio (Christy Hall)

Daddio (2023) | PHOTO: Sony Pictures Classics

61. Monolith (Matt Vesely)

62. The First Omen (Arkasha Stevenson)

63. Abigail (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett)

64. It’s What’s Inside (Greg Jardin)

65. Babygirl (Halina Reijn)

The First Omen (2024) | PHOTO: 20th Century Pictures

66. Blink Twice (Zoë Kravitz)

67. Queer (Luca Guadagnino)

68. A Complete Unknown (James Mangold)

69. Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (Soi Cheang)

70. The Silent Hour (Brad Anderson)

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (2024) | PHOTO: Well Go USA

71. I.S.S. (Gabriela Cowperthwaite) [Interview with Ariana DeBose and Gabriela Cowperthwaite]

72. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Tim Burton)

73. Lisa Frankenstein (Zelda Williams)

74. Speak No Evil (James Watkins)

75. IF (John Krasinski)

IF (2024) | PHOTO: Paramount Pictures

76. The Last Stop in Yuma County (Francis Galluppi)

77. The Killer (John Woo)

78. V/H/S/Beyond (Jordan Downey, Justin Long, Christian Long, Kate Siegel, Virat Pal, Justin Martinez, Jay Cheel)

79. Fly Me to the Moon (Greg Berlanti)

80. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Mark Molloy)

The Killer (2024) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

81. Heretic (Scott Beck, Bryan Woods)

82. Out Come the Wolves (Adam MacDonald)

83. Sue Bird in the Clutch (Sarah Dowland)

84. Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (Robert Connolly)

85. Blackout (Larry Fessenden)

Blackout (2023) | PHOTO: Dark Sky Films

86. Out of Darkness (Andrew Cumming)

87. Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (Tyler Taormina)

88. Wicked: Part One (Jon M. Chu)

89. We Live in Time (John Crowley)

90. In a Violent Nature (Chris Nash)

Wicked: Part One (2024) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

91. Carry-On (Jaume Collet-Serra)

92. Carnage for Christmas (Alice Maio Mackay)

93. Monkey Man (Dev Petel)

94. Trap (M. Night Shyamalan)

95. Late Night with the Devil (Cameron Cairnes, Colin Cairnes)

Late Night with the Devil (2023) | PHOTO: IFC Films

96. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah)

97. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Kenji Kamiyama)

98. MaXXXine (Ti West)

99. Alien: Romulus (Fede Álvarez)

100. The Beekeeper (David Ayer)

The Beekeeper (2024) | PHOTO: MGM Amazon Studios

