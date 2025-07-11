Gunn’s Hopeful Superman Soars into the Superpowered Stratosphere

At this point, it’s quite clear that James Gunn knows how to successfully bring comic book superheroes to the screen. If his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy didn’t already prove this — easily the best self-contained story arc in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe — then his ability to resurrect The Suicide Squad from the fiery ashes of its disastrous 2016 predecessor added an exclamation point of validation. Gunn has a knack for larger-than-life tales, and this certainly continues with his handling of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s Superman.

Superman (2025) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

But while this Kryptonian remains faster than a speeding bullet and can still leap over tall buildings in a single bound, bringing him back to life after Christopher Reeve has proven to be an epically iffy proposition. As much as I enjoyed 2006’s Superman Returns, it is still beholden to the world created by Richard Donner and doesn’t step as far outside the shadow of the original 1978 production as it should have. Then there’s Zack Snyder’s fantastically divisive Man of Steel from 2013 and its two even more polarizing follow-ups — and for my money, the less time spent on those, the better.

Now, with a new universe of DC Comics adventures aching to take flight, Gunn brushes off what had to be an unfathomable amount of pressure and delivers an outstanding and highly entertaining Superman. While it’s imperfect and not all of its elements work together to form a seamless whole, the talented filmmaker still showcases an innate understanding of the character that is second to none. Gunn delivers a fun, goofy, irreverent, and heartfelt motion picture overflowing with empathy and kindness. If only for a passing moment, this film got me to feel good about the world and humanity’s place in it again. Considering current global events, that’s no small achievement.

Gunn chooses to showcase the character in an already established world of heroes and monsters. Even if they haven’t a clue who his mild-mannered alter ego Clark Kent is, the entire world is aware of Superman (David Corenswet). But after stopping a war between neighboring European countries, Superman finds himself at odds with both the US government and tyrannical billionaire industrialist Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

The plot from there revolves around Luthor’s dogged quest to vanquish his all-powerful adversary by first destroying his good name and the determination of Daily Planet star reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) — who knows the Man of Steel’s secret identity (they’re dating) — to prove him innocent. There are several side stories, some revolving around Superman/Clark’s parents Ma (Neva Howell) and Pa Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince), others concerning photojournalist Jimmie Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) and Luthor’s selfie-obsessed influencer girlfriend Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), and even another involving metahuman members of the Justice Gang, Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), tech genius Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and the high-flying Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

Superman (2025) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

Gunn juggles all of these pieces with consummate skill, and while not all of the characters are given full freedom to evolve throughout the picture’s fast-paced, 129-minute running time, they each still manage to make their own entirely unique impression. None are afterthoughts, and all have their own impulses and desires that drive them forward. Better than that, not a single one (or several others I have not mentioned) takes up space for no discernible reason.

Of the secondary characters, Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific makes the most lasting impression. This is a star-making turn, and whether sharing the screen with Corenswet or Brosnahan, the actor’s engagingly cocky yet quietly selfless bravado is out of this world. His chemistry with both is undeniable, and his character is easily one I want to see more of.

As for the primary trio of Corenswet, Brosnahan, and Hoult, they are all excellent. Each slips inside the shell of their characters with magnetic grace. Corenswet projects an innate goodness that lights up the screen. Brosnahan is smart, feisty, personable, and courageous in all the best ways. Hoult is a titanic force of nature, his ferociously hedonistic entitlement making his version of Luthor a mesmeric monster as enjoyable to watch in all his nefarious awfulness as he is unforgivably terrifying in his attempts to make his dastardly deeds a despicable reality.

There are some drawbacks to Gunn’s take on the material. As this world is already fully realized, it does take some work to figure out much of the backstory. Additionally, the filmmaker leans into some of the zanier and crazier aspects of DC lore, and sometimes that wackiness gets exhausting. Also, a major third-act reveal involving a baddie who has proven themselves to be suspiciously close to Superman’s equal falls strangely flat, and I did not find their climactic battle in a crumbling Metropolis particularly exciting.

But then there’s Krypto the dog, a four-legged terror whose puppy instincts for chaos frequently get the better of him. And a magical “pocket universe,” which is really a for-profit prison that the federal government secretly extradites prisoners to, including US citizens. And sections on how the United States is a country of immigrants, and how that diversity is a trait that makes it stronger, not weaker, and one that it should be continually proud of. And an entire heartrending overlay of resilience and hope that cathartically showcases how wonderful tomorrow can be, as long as everyone everywhere is willing to fight for it together. It’s all marvelous.

Superman (2025) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

The technical aspects are all beyond reproach, and Gunn and composers David Fleming and John Murphy’s utilization of John Williams’s iconic theme — which is now up there with Monty Norman’s for James Bond and Akira Ifukube’s for Godzilla — is exemplary. From cinematography to visual effects, from costume design to editing, every facet is exceptional.

But the greatest strength this Superman possesses is its humanity. While the film does soar, it does so because it gives the viewer hope. Hope for the present. Hope for the future. That, inside of us all, there is a superhero who only wants to do the best they can for everyone, no matter their background, race, or gender, whose selfless resilience to do good is all that’s needed to carry the day.

These are all hopes I aspire to be worthy of. Here’s my additional hope that many others around the world feel the same.

– Review reprinted courtesy of the SGN in Seattle

Film Rating: 3½ (out of 4)