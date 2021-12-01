1,001 Great Films – Part Nine

Bambi, The Thin Red Line and the enduring power of parental love

NOTE: This feature originally appeared in the November 5, 2021 edition of the Seattle Gay News. It is reprinted here by permission of the publisher Angela Craigin. Part Ten of this series will appear in Friday’s edition (December 3, 2021) of the newspaper and online. It will be reprinted here at Moviefreak.com in January of 2022.

When I came out to my parents, I did so in a letter. It was four pages, and I wrote long, ponderous circles about how sad I was to be “doing this to them” and that I’d understand if they “hated me” for keeping my truth from them for so long.

Gus (1976) | PHOTO: Walt Disney Pictures

It was full of worry, not to mention a great deal of pain. But it also overflowed in hope and was a plea for understanding. I desperately wanted their acceptance, and I spoke of all the many adventures we had gone on together and the experiences we had shared, including the cinematic ones.

This includes my earliest memory of going to the theater. It was with my mother, and the movie was Bambi. There was a brief time when I was three years old where it was just the two of us living in a cramped apartment in Olympia. I don’t recollect a lot about those days — how could I? — but vivid snippets stick with me.

Sharing ice cream with Mom on a waterfront dock. Afternoons at my great-grandmother’s house trying to climb up on the piano bench to bang on the keys. My soon-to-be-new-father — and happily the only dad I’ve ever known — driving up to our place in his blue Chevy Nova, revving the engine while he waited for Mom to come outside.

Most of all, I recall going to the movies. According to Mom, there was a time Olympia’s Capitol Theater played family-friendly fare every weekend. As money was tight, this was a cheap outing for the two of us, and as I typically sat there mesmerized and didn’t make a lot of noise, it was also a great way for us to bond without getting on anyone’s nerves. (The one exception? I really loved Gus, a 1976 Disney comedy about a field goal kicking mule. I am told I giggled like mad during that one.)

I can’t say I recollect a lot about that first viewing of Disney’s 1942 animated classic. But I do remember the “Little April Shower” sequence. That song! Those visuals! Bambi curled up next to his mother as the rain fell. I can feel myself comfortably snuggling into my own mother’s arms even as I type these words. It’s all burned into me, and for both of us, this film, that song and the scene it was used in are symbols of our unbreakable bond.

Why talk about Bambi now, here in the penultimate entry in a ten-part series that began way back in March, and not in that first piece where the film made its appearance on the list? Good question. Honestly? It has taken this long for me to work up to being able to talk about my relationship with my parents in any detail. Especially my Mom.

I did not expect this series to become so personal. I did not anticipate writing so much about my journey to discovering and accepting who I am as a Transgender woman, or how intimately tied to my love of cinema those realizations were going to be. Suffice it to say, doing a deep dive into my autobiography was not the original intent.

Back to that letter. The respon