MaXXXine (2024)

Neon-Drenched MaXXXine Brings the X Trilogy to a Suitably Bloody Conclusion

It is 1985. Adult entertainment sensation Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) knows it is now or never if she is going to become the full-fledged movie star she proclaimed she was going to be when she was a child. The actor knows she has talent and she knows she has the skills. Most of all, she knows she can overcome any obstacle thrust in her path. After all, Maxine was the only one to walk off that Texas farm alive six years ago. If she could survive a pair of geriatric homicidal maniacs slicing, dicing, and impaling all her friends, she can certainly take on anything Hollywood has to throw at her.

Or so she thinks.

After hitting two clean out of the park in 2022 with the magnificent double-bill of X and its prequel Pearl, writer-director Ti West and producer-star Goth reunite for MaXXXine, and it’s the pair’s most narratively ambitious entry in their retro-horror franchise yet. Not only is it a celebration of filmmakers like Dario Argento and Brian De Palma, but the thriller also continues the duo’s love affair with the cinematic creative process itself. Throw in nods to how Hollywood treats women (both in front and behind the camera), religious fundamentalism, and society’s puritanical double standards when it comes to sex, it’s safe to say a lot is going on.

Too much. Unlike the previous pictures, West’s scenario bites off more than it can chew. Multiple tangents do not work. Sections involving wisecracking police detectives (confidently portrayed by Michelle Monaghan and Bobby Cannavale) flirt at being interesting but seldom actually are. References to the real Night Stalker (Richard Ramirez, who murdered at least 14 people between April 1984 and August 1985) are inserted to set the mood, offer up a convenient red herring, and then not do much more than that. The climactic villain reveal is far too obvious and also slightly half-baked, and as such has minimal impact.

What the sequel does have is the same ace in the hole its predecessors processed, and that’s Goth. The actor is once again superb. This time around, while Maxine remains as determined as ever to achieve her goals, it’s equally apparent she hasn’t been able to leave all of the ghosts from her traumatic past in that truck’s rearview mirror when she sped away from that Texas farmhouse and crushed a psychotic killer’s head into mush back in 1979.

Goth manages to find a chink in her character’s armor but does so in a way that keeps the audience rooting for the porn star as she attempts to transition to “legit” roles, no matter how abhorrently radical her actions prove to be. This is a raw performance, one that isn’t afraid to show Maxine’s pain as it oozes out of every pour of her body. But her resilience is just as noteworthy, and the transition from one extreme to the other oftentimes happens in a single take. West refuses to cut as Goth journeys through these dangerous emotional minefields, frequently utilizing facial expressions and body movements alone.

The sequel is also aided by how it nails the look and feel of numerous L.A.-set sleaze thrillers, most notably the opening set piece of Joe Dante’s 1981 classic The Howling, 1982’s Vice Squad, and 1983’s Angel. West comes so close to mirroring that last one that there’s a section in a dirty, fenced-in alleyway where I almost expected the late, great Rory Calhoun to get resurrected and come walking around the corner in full Kit Carson regalia. Production designer Jason Kisvarday (Everything Everywhere All at Once) nails this dingy, neon-lit aesthetic with gusto and, because of this, MaXXXine is imbued with a jolt of scruffy adrenaline that’s intoxicating.

Another aspect that caught my attention? Elizabeth Debicki as horror filmmaker Elizabeth Bender. She has this barnburner of a monologue explaining to Maxine what she wants to do with her latest sure-to-be-future-cult-sensation and what she’s had to sacrifice to keep working as a director in Hollywood that knocked my socks off. It’s undeniably on-the-nose, but that does not make every last word any less true (just ask Katt Shea, Barbara Peeters, Amy Holden Jones, or so many other female ‘80s horror directors). Debicki sells it with such fiercely carnal conviction I could almost see the indignant venom dripping from her lips as she spoke.

The plot echoes both De Palma’s Body Double as well as Argento’s Tenebre at various points. Yet West stays true to the course he and Goth charted with X, the duo making sure her character remains at the center of the action. Basically, when Bender casts Maxine as the lead in her hotly anticipated horror sequel (a satanic possession yarn entitled The Puritan II, no less), private detective John Labat (Kevin Bacon, cornering the market on slimy villains this weekend with this and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) shows up on the actor’s doorstep with knowledge on what went down in Texas. Soon afterward, many of those closest to Maxine start to die in increasingly gruesome fashion.

Other members of the colorful supporting cast include Giancarlo Esposito as Maxine’s suitably smarmy lawyer-slash-agent Teddy Night, Esq., Lily Collins as the star of the first Puritan who Bender brings back for a bloodily delicious cameo for the sequel, and pop star Halsey as exotic dancer Tabby Martin (sporting a fabulously outlandish Jersey girl accent that would make the cast of Jersey Shore blush). Best of all is musician, composer, and filmmaker Moses Sumney as Maxine’s deliciously Queer best friend and video store manager Leon. If his name’s not already familiar, it deserves to be after his brief but unforgettably smoldering performance here.

While there are hints that things will twist in a preordained direction throughout the feature, it isn’t until the climax that West aptly waits to reveal all of his cards. But he resurrects themes he’s utilized on multiple occasions, including in two of his most popular shockers, The House of the Devil and The Sacrament. Sadly, this piercing evisceration of theocratic dogmatism isn’t nearly as razor-sharp as it has been for the filmmaker in the past, and the entire finale only works as well as it does because of Goth’s commitment to delivering violently personal retribution and not much else.

Even if MaXXXine doesn’t work as well as X and Pearl did, West and Goth should still be commended. This trilogy has been a rhapsodic celebration of the horror genre from the silent era to the 1980s. With Maxine Minx and Pearl Douglas, it has delivered a pair of iconic characters who will live on forever. For Goth herself, the series has been a showstopping celebration of her massive, impossible-to-resist talents.

Through a combination of fortitude, moxie, guile, and ruthlessness, these films have slashed their way to immortality. All things considered, that’s exactly as it should be.

Film Rating: 3 (out of 4)