Ghosts of the Recent Past Haunt the Battle-Scarred Veterans of Brooklyn 45

On a cold late December night in 1945, five WWII veterans reunite in the Brooklyn brownstone of Lieutenant Colonel Clive “Hock” Hockstatter (Larry Fessenden). They are there, two days after Christmas, to try and ease their friend’s pain after his wife’s suicide roughly a month earlier on Thanksgiving Day. The remainder of this group includes Major Paul DiFranco (Ezra Buzzington), Major Archibald Stanton (Jeremy Holm), former crack Army interrogator Marla Sheridan (Anne Ramsay), and her Pentagon pencil pusher husband Bob (Ron E. Rains).

Brooklyn 45 (2023) | PHOTO: Shudder

After a few drinks and some polite (and not-so-polite) conversation, Hock nonchalantly reveals why he has brought them all together. Their former commanding officer wants their help in proving the existence of the afterlife. He refuses to believe his late wife is roasting in Hell. In the same breath, he wants some sort of confirmation. Hock insists they have a séance to try and contact her spirit, and he isn’t about to let any of them out of his home until they follow his orders one last time.

A passing glance at the scenario for Brooklyn 45 may lead an intrigued potential viewer to surmise the film is a stripped-down change-of-pace for acclaimed writer-director Ted Geoghegan. This could not be further from the truth. While a little less expressively cinematic than either We Are Still Here or Mohawk, this moody, character-driven mystery is as morally and thematically complex as either of the filmmaker’s previous efforts. If Judgment at Nuremberg, 12 Angry Men, The Thirteenth Chair, or almost any thriller featuring a Ouija board could combine their DNA to produce a genetically engineered offspring, this would likely be it.

By design, this drama is inherently theatrical. Geoghegan’s airtight script could easily end up being performed on a stage near anyone in the foreseeable future and I doubt anyone would bat an eyelash. It’s a tightly wound mystery of identity, regret, ghosts (both real and metaphorical), friendship, and personal responsibility all set in a morally grey netherworld with each character dealing with varying forms of PTSD from their time on the battlefield. There’s nothing easy or comforting about where things are headed for these five veterans, and had this film been made during the film noir heyday of the 1950s, I could easily imagine the likes of Jean Negulesco or John Farrow excitedly taking up residence behind the camera to direct.

For reasons I am not going to reveal here, a sixth individual enters the story at a critical juncture, Huck’s German immigrant neighbor Hildegard Baumann (Kristina Klebe). Fueled by equal parts paranoia and propaganda, his dead wife was certain this wife and mother was a Nazi spy, but because no one – including her husband – believed her, the psychologically damaged woman took her own life. Suddenly the group is forced to reevaluate the situation when they find they are locked inside Huck’s parlor with no way out, and their only way out is to put Hildegard on trial for espionage and potentially execute her.

This leads to a variety of explosive revelations, not the least of which are horrendous war crimes committed under orders to save American lives yet still led to the gruesome deaths of a room full of German children. No one here has a clean conscience, and while each is trying to put the past behind them, Huck’s dinner party has made that impossible. They’ll not only have to look one another in the eye as deeply buried secrets are revealed, but also into a mirror image staring straight back at them as well.

The dialogue can get a little stilted at various times, and there are moments where Geoghegan’s handling can feel a bit heavy-handed. Additionally, while there is certainly something to be said about Sarah Sharp’s (The Stylist) immaculate, period-rich production design (so many little touches leap off the screen), there’s equally something too colorfully vibrant about cinematographer Robert Patrick Stern’s (Revealer) camerawork that didn’t work for me. It was too clean, and as technically precise as the visuals may have been, there were moments where I felt I was watching Masterpiece Theatre on PBS and not a motion picture akin to Geoghegan’s previous two features.

Brooklyn 45 (2023) | PHOTO: Shudder

It is a testament to the director’s skill and his sublime script that none of that matters near as much as it otherwise could have. There’s also the superb ensemble, with a sensational Fessenden as the clear standout and the talented Ramsay and Klebe not far behind him. Geoghegan never takes the easy way out, asking tough questions and leaving it up to the audience to ascertain the majority of the answers for themselves. He also does not skimp on the horror elements, especially during the climax, and while this is a slow-burn thriller, the spurts of gore happen just at the right moment and, even better, shockingly when I least expected them to.

War is hell. Its aftermath leaves lasting scars. Good. Evil. The line separating the two vanishes during Brooklyn 45, and Huck’s houseguests must stare directly at the Shakespearean blood covering their hands as their evening reunion transforms into something unforeseeably monstrous. The ghosts haunting them are real. How they go about facing them will potentially determine who survives until the morning and who will join Huck’s wife in the hereafter.

Film Rating: 3 (out of 4)