Cloverfield (2008) (4K Ultra HD) (15th Anniversary Steelbook Edition)

How does the Blu-ray/DVD Disc stack up? (all ratings out of 10.) Movie 8

Video 9

Audio 10

Extras 7

Overall 8

SYNOPSIS

“My name is Robert Hawkins. It’s 6:42 AM on Saturday, May 23rd. Approximately seven hours ago, some… thing attacked the city.”

– Robert Hawkins

CRITIQUE

Here’s what I wrote about Cloverfield back in my original theatrical review in January of 2008:

Cloverfield (2008) | PHOTO: Paramount Pictures

“Rob (Michael Stahl-David) should have left a day sooner. Then he wouldn’t have had to discover the woman he loves, Beth (Odette Yustman), is dating someone else. He learns this at the somewhat unfocused and chaotic farewell party thrown for him by his well-meaning brother Jason (Mike Vogel) and his girlfriend Lily (Jessica Lucas). Sure, Rob’s got a great job waiting for him in Japan, but even that can’t change the fact he’s going to jump on a plane in the morning with a broken heart.

Then there’s a giant monster that has seemingly decided to choose Rob’s last night in New York to rain chaos and destruction down upon the city. That’s a bit of a bummer, too. The military can’t stop the bloody thing, and nothing anyone throws at the beast appears to be able to stop it from ripping the Big Apple to shreds.

With Jason, Lily, best friend Hud (T.J. Miller) – who decides to film the rest of the night for posterity – and new acquaintance Marlena (Lizzy Caplan) by his side, Rob forgoes joining the exiting masses and instead heads straight into the danger zone to save a wounded Beth. But with the military’s battle with the creature growing worse by the second, if they don’t get to the young woman soon, none of them are going to make it out of the city alive.

Cloverfield is undeniably silly. Producer J.J. Abrams, director Matt Reeves, and writer Drew Goddard have taken films like Godzilla and It Came from Beneath the Sea and thrown them into a The Blair Witch Project meat grinder. It is not a film full of profound insights or deep meditations on the human condition. It isn’t going to move audiences to tears or impart some vital piece of philosophical wisdom they didn’t even know they needed to hear.

What it is going to do is scare the hell out of them, which is exactly what this lean, mean, terror-fueled machine was meant to do. Playing on inherent fears fueled by a world caught up in a maelstrom of terrorism and war, Reeves traps the viewer inside a scenario that’s freakishly spiraling out of control. The audience is as clueless and as frightened as the protagonists, comprehending just as much (or maybe just as little?) as the few survivors do by the film’s conclusion.

Cloverfield uses its Harryhausen-inspired storyline to subtly evoke dread and terror in a way that does not feel exploitive. By using old-school monster movie conventions, this thriller gives the modern world a set of teeth, a slew of menacing claws, and a bunch of carnivorous youngsters ready to rip everything and everyone to pieces, and by doing so becomes viscerally disturbing and yet also surprisingly comforting in almost equal measure.

Listen, I doubt anyone involved with this is directly making any sort of political commentary. It is also obvious that scenes of billowing clouds of smoke hurtling down the streets of New York and sights of buildings crashing into rumble can’t help but evoke painful memories.

Cloverfield (2008) | PHOTO: Paramount Pictures

But Reeves has made a bold and fiercely compelling saga of pandemonium and survival. By the time events concluded I couldn’t help but feel like this story had sprung forth from deep inside the national psyche, forcing the viewer to engage in potentially uncomfortable conversation afterward that could prove to be hauntingly cathartic in the long run.

Not that we should be taking any of this too seriously. At its heart, this is still a digitally shot, handheld found-footage throwback to an era of filmmaking that’s sadly come and gone. For a blissfully exhausting, fast and furious 80 minutes, Reeves pays homage to 1950s giant monster classics while also imaginatively making the genre deviously his own. Cloverfield brings down the house, and that’s exactly as it should be.”

THE VIDEO

Cloverfield is presented on a 4K (2160p) Ultra HD disc with a 1.85:1 1080p transfer.

THE AUDIO

This 4K Ultra HD disc features English Dolby TrueHD 5.1 soundtrack along with a plethora of additional Dolby Digital 5.1 audio options and includes English SDH, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish subtitles.

THE EXTRAS

All extras are contained on the previously released Blu-ray (save the commentary track with director Matt Reeves, which has been ported over to the 4K edition) included with this release. None of them are new to this 15th anniversary collector’s steelbook edition.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Cloverfield is an outstanding giant monster movie, and it has only gotten better over the past 15 years. Sadly, Paramount’s new anniversary edition offers up nothing new save for the beautifully designed steelbook. For fans and collectors, this may be enough for a double-dip. For everyone else, I’d recommend sticking with the previous 4K edition released in 2018.