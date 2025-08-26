The Conjuring (2013) (4K Ultra HD)

How does the Blu-ray/DVD Disc stack up? (all ratings out of 10.) Movie 7

Video 8

Audio 10

Extras 7

Overall 8

SYNOPSIS

“We’ve been called ghost hunters. Paranormal researchers. Wackos.”

– Ed Warren

“But we prefer to be known simply as Ed and Lorraine Warren.”

– Lorraine Warren

CRITIQUE

Here’s my original review of The Conjuring, first published on July 19, 2013:

The Conjuring (2013) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

“I’ve long felt that Saw originator James Wan had a good, solid, hold-on-to-your-armrests-and pray-it-will-turn-out-okay old-school horror movie in him. Dead Silence had some creepy imagery and some nice little moments, but a derivative script coupled with a laughable finale kept it from reaching its full potential. As for Insidious, I may be in the minority on this point, but the second half of that ghostly haunted house shocker was as major a letdown as anything I’ve seen in years. I came away disappointed.

Even so, Wan’s grip on the genre, his understanding of how to scare, when to show what’s going on (and when to keep things hidden), and how to utilize sound, it’s clear that the filmmaker knows what he is doing. I refuse to give up on him, and even though almost all of his features have frustrated me to one degree or another, I refuse to believe a guy with this much obvious talent doesn’t have it in him to produce a full-throttle, gut-wrenching shocker. At some point, it’s going to happen.

That point is now. The Conjuring is an effective haunted house-slash-exorcism thriller that gets the job done. Made with style, imagination, and panache, it immediately got under my skin and then remained there for the remainder of its rattling 112 minutes, building to a solidly unsettling finale that held me spellbound, sitting on pins and needles.

Loosely based on a supposed true story (but let’s not hold that against Wan or screenwriters Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes), the story follows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). He’s a Vatican-approved demonologist; she’s a renowned clairvoyant. Together, they’re a husband-and-wife paranormal team who investigate spooky, unexplained phenomena and try to ascertain whether supernatural influences are at play. Sometimes it’s rusty pipes in desperate need of repair; others, it really is “Old Scratch” knocking at the door. Whichever it is, the Warrens are the go-to duo who can fill in the blanks and, hopefully, find a solution to the otherworldly problems that vex a terrified household.

Their latest case involves Roger Perron (Ron Livingston) and his wife Carolyn (Lili Taylor). They’ve just moved into a secluded gothic estate with their five daughters (Shanley Caswell, Hayley McFarland, Joey King, Mackenzie Foy, and Kyla Deaver) and are immediately beset with loads of unexplainable nastiness. The clocks all stop at precisely the same time. Games of “Hide and Clap” are played with the children asleep in their beds. Pictures fly off the walls. Bruised, battered, and bloodied specters hint at forthcoming doom. It’s up to Ed and Lorraine to solve this mystery, and what they uncover is an ancient evil beyond imagining.

I can’t say the story goes anywhere unexpected. But it’s the getting there that matters, Wan handling things with confidence as he makes each part of the surprisingly nuanced and character-driven script sing with unnerving authenticity. While hints of everything from The Haunting to The Exorcist, from The Amityville Horror to Poltergeist, to even more recent efforts like The Orphanage and Paranormal Activity abound, the film still delivers one solid scare after another. Magnificently lensed by John R. Leonetti (Piranha 3-D), exquisitely edited by Kirk M. Morri (The Hills Have Eyes 2), awesomely scored by Joseph Bishara (Dark Skies), and featuring some of the best sound design of 2013, The Conjuring is also a technical masterwork. I left the theater highly impressed.

But it is the ensemble that makes things work. I was invested in the outcome and was legitimately worried if every member of the Perron clan (or even either of the Warrens) would emerge from this frenzied vortex unscathed. Each actor is terrific, and Wilson and Farmiga soar as Ed and Lorraine. But it is Taylor who dazzles the most, her astonishing performance breathtaking in its passionate, soul-shattering complexity.

The Conjuring (2013) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

Wan balances the various subplots with consummate precision, dynamically moving each piece around his ghoulish chessboard with disquieting urgency. Even someone as jaded as I tend to be had to sit through the end credits still perched at the edge of my seat in an attempt to catch my breath and return to some semblance of normalcy. The Conjuring is the best film the director has made up to now. Here’s hoping he has more like this one in him.”

The Conjuring is still the best entry in the gigantic “Conjuringverse.” Taylor’s performance is even more impressive now than it was in 2013, and there are set pieces in this one that, even though I’ve watched them multiple times, still send a worried shiver cascading down my spine. James Wan outdid himself with this one, and as good as many of his subsequent features have been (most notably The Conjuring 2, Aquaman, and Malignant), this initial mystery involving Ed and Lorraine Warren remains his finest hour.

THE VIDEO

The Conjuring is presented on a 4K (2160p) Ultra HD disc with a 2.40 2160p transfer.

THE AUDIO

This 4K Ultra HD disc features English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack along with French and Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1 tracks and includes English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles.

THE EXTRAS

Most of the extras are ported over from the 2013 Blu-ray release. The two additions to the special features include:

Scariest of Them All featurette (7:47)

Reflections on The Conjuring featurette (6:45)

A Digital Copy is included with this release.

FINAL THOUGHTS

The Conjuring remains the best film in the ever-expanding “Conjuringverse.” It is also the best film in director James Wan’s career. Warner’s 4K release is exquisite, and here’s hoping The Conjuring 2 gets a similar upgrade sooner rather than later.