Masterfully Peculiar Never Gonna Snow Again a Befuddling Joy

A small gated community located somewhere in Poland. A suburban enclave where the wealthy residents go about their day-to-day lives purposefully clueless as to anything that may be happening anywhere else in the world. Residents deal with a variety of everyday issues ranging from loneliness to adultery to parental neglect to life and death struggles with cancer to everything possible that lies serendipitously in-between.

Never Gonna Snow Again (2020) | PHOTO: Kino Lorber

Into this world comes immigrant Zhenia (Alec Utgoff). Ukrainian? Russian? Most of the residents don’t pretend to care. But they’ve welcomed this strange, quietly mesmerizing masseuse into their well-to-do enclave all the same. Zhenia’s hypnotic presence and magical touch bring something entirely unexpected to every person he comes into contact with, and the individuals and families living inside this community will have their lives forever changed whether they want it to or not.

I watched Never Gonna Snow Again twice before sitting down to write this review and I still don’t quite know what I want to say about the film. Written and directed by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert, the former making her English language debut with 2019’s uncomfortably masterful The Other Lamb, this drama is a surrealistic dreamscape reminiscent of Wim Wenders’ Wings of Desire, Louis Malle’s Black Moon and David Lynch’s Blue Velvet.

I do not make those comparisons lightly. While I have no idea if Szumowska’s and Englert’s opus will stand the test of time in the same way those classics have, that I can mention it in the same breath as that trio should speak volumes. Themes involving conformity, immigration, gender, economic disparity, depression and climate change are all explored. The beauteous serenity of these examinations are haunting in their comforting elasticity, the filmmakers generating an uncertain aura of empathetic perceptiveness that’s overwhelming in its tender grip.

The first trip through this community pushed me further towards the edge of my seat the longer it went along. Zhenia introduces the viewer to the comings and goings happening between these neighbors, and it quickly becomes clear why they are all so captivated by the masseuse.

Even the older children find they have trouble shaking off his penetrating gaze. It’s an open question how each person is going to respond to his touch, and sometimes just being there in the room is enough for him to cause a lost soul to start seeing the world in a different light.

This doesn’t mean he’s some sort of divine being sent by a higher power to solve their problems. That’s not the case. At all. For some of these people it is an open question as to whether he’s helped them at all. Others, he eases one sort of pain only to uncover a deeper vein of emotional agony that may never be healed and will always linger like an aching omnipresent scar.

Never Gonna Snow Again (2020) | PHOTO: Kino Lorber

The whimsical melancholy of this adventure is frequently thrilling. I never knew what Zhenia was going to do or what any of his clients – or their children, for that matter – were going to ask of him next. Through it all Utgoff is mesmerizing, the rhapsodic intricacies of his performance showcasing a playfully stoic concentration that’s imaginatively unique. Like the residents of this community, I couldn’t have taken my eyes off of Zhenia had I wanted to try, the actor delivering in ways so abnormally idiosyncratic the overall effect he had on me was nothing short of extraordinary.

I’m not going to say anything more. Szumowska and Englert have delivered something marvelously peculiar with Never Gonna Snow Again, and watching it with practically little foreknowledge of anything I was about to experience has been one of the more profoundly befuddling joys I’ve had this year.

Film Rating: 3½ (out of 4)