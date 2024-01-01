2023 Recap – Best of the Rest (Part One)

THIRTY MORE – Because I can (Part One)

11. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Dir.: Chad Stahelski)

“There is no John out there. No happy man with a normal life. There is only John Wick: The Killer.”

– The Marquis

“Yeah. And he’s about to kill you.”

– John Wick

12. Saltburn (Dir.: Emerald Fennell)

“I hated all of you. And you made it so easy. Spoiled dogs sleeping belly-up. No natural predators.”

– Oliver Quick

13. Showing Up (Dir.: Kelly Reichardt)

“A lot of people are creative.”

– Lizzy

14. Earth Mama (Dir.: Savanah Leaf)

“I don’t want my kids going through what I’ve been through.”

– Gia

15. Anatomy of a Fall (Dir.: Justine Triet)

“I just want you to know that I’m not that monster, you know. Everything you hear in the trial it’s just…it’s twisted. It wasn’t like that.”

– Sandra Voyter

16. Barbie (Dir.: Greta Gerwig)

“And what are you here for today, Barbara?”

– Receptionist

“I’m here to see my gynecologist!”

– Barbie

17. Poor Things (Dir.: Yorgos Lanthimos)

“A woman plotting her course to freedom. How delightful!”

– Swiney

18. Origin (Dir.: Ava DuVernay)

“I want to be inside the story. Really inside the story. And build a thesis that shows how all of this is linked.”

– Isabel Wilkerson

19. The Park (Dir.: Shal Ngo)

“There are two kinds of people: There is US…and then there is them…”

– Ines

20. The Holdovers (Dir.: Alexander Payne)

“Each generation thinks it invented debauchery or suffering or rebellion, but man’s every impulse and appetite from the disgusting to the sublime is on display right here all around you. So, before you dismiss something as boring or irrelevant, remember, if you truly want to understand the present or yourself, you must begin in the past. You see, history is not simply the study of the past. It is an explanation of the present.”

– Paul Hunham

21. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Dir.: James Gunn)

“Someday I’m gonna make great machines that fly. And me and my friends are gonna go flying together, into the forever and beautiful sky.”

– Rocket

22. Joy Ride (Dir.: Adele Lim)

“Do you want to be best friends?”

– Audrey (age 5)

23. Of an Age (Dir.: Goran Stolevski)

“I remember growing up, I was convinced I’d travel the world. Meet these mind-blowing people. Connect.”

– Kol

24. The Creator (Dir.: Gareth Edwards)

“Are you going to Heaven?”

– Alphie

“No. You gotta be a good person to go to Heaven.”

– Joshua

25. Influencer (Dir.: Kurtis David Harder)

“Change of plans! I made a new friend. Looks like I’m going to be staying here for a while longer. We’re going to explore the country.”

– Madison

