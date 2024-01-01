2023 Recap – Best of the Rest (Part Two)

THIRTY MORE – Because I can (Part Two)

26. When Evil Lurks (Dir.: Demián Rugna)

“There’s a possessed one in town…”

– Pedro Yazurlo

27. The Royal Hotel (Dir.: Kitty Green)

Let’s put up with it for a few weeks. Make some cash. It will toughen us up.”

– Liv

28. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

“These flowers are so beautiful.”

– Hedwig Höss

29. American Fiction (Dir.: Cord Jefferson)

“You know that all successful writers are tormented by their families.”

– Thelonious ‘Monk’ Ellison

30. The Iron Claw (Dir.: Sean Durkin)

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed.”

– Kevin Von Erich

31. Chevalier (Dir.: Stephen Williams)

“One day, the whole world will know me.”

– Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges

32. Evil Dead Rise (Dir.: Lee Cronin)

“Mommy’s with the maggots now.”

– Deadite Ellie

33. The Color Purple (Dir.: Blitz Bazawule)

“Any man who hurt you ain’t worth a dime.”

– Sofia

34. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Dir.: Francis Lawrence)

“Snow always lands on top.”

– Coriolanus Snow

35. The Boy and the Heron (Dir.: Hayao Miyazaki)

“Your mother… She’s awaiting your rescue.”

– The Grey Heron

36. Sisu (Dir.: Jalmari Helander)

“Do you assholes really think you have succeeded where hundreds of Russians have died trying? We all know the story. You’ll see what happens when you take everything from him.”

– Aino

37. You Hurt My Feelings (Dir.: Nicole Holofcener)

“I wasn’t lying. I was encouraging.”

– Don

“That’s not true. You were lying to be encouraging.”

– Beth

38. It’s a Wonderful Knife (Dir.: Tyler MacIntyre)

“I wasn’t Clarence. You were.”

– Bernie Simon

39. Asteroid City (Dir.: Wes Anderson)

“I still don’t understand the play.”

– Augie Steenbeck

“Doesn’t matter. Just keep telling the story.”

– Schubert Green

40. Polite Society (Dir.: Nida Manzoor)

“The gods whispered to the warrior, ‘You will not withstand the fury.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the fury!’”

– Ria

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Air (Dir.: Ben Affleck), Anyone But You (Dir.: Will Gluck), Blue Beetle (Dir.: Ángel Manuel Soto), Boston Strangler (Dir.: Matt Ruskin), Brooklyn 45 (Dir.: Ted Geoghegan), Creed III (Dir.: Michael B. Jordan), Dumb Money (Dir.: Craig Gillespie), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Dir.: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein), Eileen (Dir.: William Oldroyd), Elemental (Dir.: Peter Sohn), Five Nights a Freddy’s (Dir.: Emma Tammi), A Haunting in Venice (Dir.: Kenneth Branagh), The Killer (Dir.: David Fincher), The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Dir.: André Øvredal), Love at First Sight (Dir.: Vanessa Caswill), Maestro (Dir.: Bradley Cooper), May December (Dir.: Todd Haynes), M3GAN (Dir.: Gerard Johnstone), Migration (Dir.: Benjamin Renner), No Hard Feelings (Dir.: Gene Stupnitsky), Oppenheimer (Dir.: Christopher Nolan), Sharper (Dir.: Benjamin Caron), Sick (Dir.: John Hyams), Talk to Me (Dir.: Michael Philippou, Danny Philippou), Wonka (Dir.: Paul King)

[Page 1, 2, 3, 5, 6]