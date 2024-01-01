2023 Recap – Top 100 Films

TOP 100 FILMS OF 2023

Once again I tracked everything I watched in 2023, compiling a master list of my favorite films and placing them in a rough order of preference. With that in mind, here were the Top 100 films of 2023 according to what I saw over the year. It’s all here. Enjoy!

1. All of Us Stranger (Dir.: Andrew Haigh)

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Dir.: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon (Dir.: Martin Scorsese)

4. Godzilla Minus One (Dir.: Takashi Yamazaki)

5. Priscilla (Dir.: Sofia Coppola)

Priscilla (2023) | PHOTO: A24

6. Bottoms (Dir.: Emma Seligman)

7. Huesera: The Bone Woman (Dir.: Michelle Garza Cervera)

8. Monica (Dir.: Andrea Pallaoro)

9. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (Dir.: Kelly Fremon Craig)

10. Past Lives (Dir.: Celine Song)

Huesera: The Bone Woman (2022) | XYZ Films

11. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Dir.: Chad Stahelski)

12. Saltburn (Dir.: Emerald Fennell)

13. Showing Up (Dir.: Kelly Reichardt)

14. Earth Mama (Dir.: Savanah Leaf)

15. Anatomy of a Fall (Dir.: Justine Triet)

Saltburn (2023) | PHOTO: MGM

16. Barbie (Dir.: Greta Gerwig)

17. Poor Things (Dir.: Yorgos Lanthimos)

18. Origin (Dir.: Ava DuVernay)

19. The Park (Dir.: Shal Ngo)

20. The Holdovers (Dir.: Alexander Payne)

Origin (2023) | PHOTO: Neon

21. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Dir.: James Gunn)

22. Joy Ride (Dir.: Adele Lim)

23. 20 Days in Mariupol (Dir.: Mstyslav Chernov)

24. Of an Age (Dir.: Goran Stolevski) [Interview with director Goran Stolevski]

25. The Creator (Dir.: Gareth Edwards)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) | PHOTO: Marvel Studios

26. Influencer (Dir.: Kurtis David Harder)

27. Four Daughters (Dir.: Kaouther Ben Hania)

28. When Evil Lurks (Dir.: Demián Rugna) [Interview with Demián Rugna]

29. The Royal Hotel (Dir.: Kitty Green)

30. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Four Daughters (2023) | PHOTO: Kino

31. Beyond Utopia (Dir.: Madeleine Gavin)

32. American Fiction (Dir.: Cord Jefferson)

33. The Iron Claw (Dir.: Sean Durkin)

34. Every Body (Dir.: Julie Cohen)

35. Chevalier (Dir.: Stephen Williams) [Interview with director Stephen Williams and screenwriter Stefani Robinson]

Chevalier (2023) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

36. Richland (Dir.: Irene Lusztig)

37. Evil Dead Rise (Dir.: Lee Cronin)

38. The Color Purple (Dir.: Blitz Bazawule)

39. Kokomo City (Dir.: D. Smith)

40. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Dir.: Francis Lawrence)

Evil Dead Rise (2023) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

41. The Boy and the Heron (Dir.: Hayao Miyazaki)

42. Sisu (Dir.: Jalmari Helander) [Interview with Jalmari Helander]

43. You Hurt My Feelings (Dir.: Nicole Holofcener)

44. It’s a Wonderful Knife (Dir.: Tyler MacIntyre) [Interview with writer Michael Kennedy]

45. Asteroid City (Dir.: Wes Anderson)

The Boy and the Heron (2023) | PHOTO: GKids

46. Polite Society (Dir.: Nida Manzoor)

47. A Haunting in Venice (Dir.: Kenneth Branagh)

48. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Dir.: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein)

49. Sick (Dir.: John Hyams)

50. Brooklyn 45 (Dir.: Ted Geoghegan) [Interview with writer-director Ted Geoghegan]

Brooklyn 45 (2023) | PHOTO: Shudder

51. Eileen (Dir.: William Oldroyd)

52. Oppenheimer (Dir.: Christopher Nolan)

53. The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Dir.: André Øvredal)

54. Elemental (Dir.: Peter Sohn)

55. Creed III (Dir.: Michael B. Jordan)

Eileen (2023) | PHOTO: Neon

56. Wonka (Dir.: Paul King)

57. M3GAN (Dir.: Gerard Johnstone)

58. May December (Dir.: Todd Haynes)

59. Love at First Sight (Dir.: Vanessa Caswill)

60. Migration (Dir.: Benjamin Renner)

May December (2023) | PHOTO: Netflix

61. Talk to Me (Dir.: Michael Philippou, Danny Philippou)

62. Maestro (Dir.: Bradley Cooper)

63. Five Nights at Freddy’s (Dir.: Emma Tammi)

64. Blue Beetle (Dir.: Ángel Manuel Soto)

65. Sharper (Dir.: Benjamin Caron)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

66. Anyone But You (Dir.: Will Gluck)

67. The Killer (Dir.: David Fincher)

68. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Dir.: Sam Wrench)

69. Boston Stranger (Dir.: Matt Ruskin)

70. No Hard Feelings (Dir.: Gene Stupnitsky)

Boston Strangler (2023) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

71. Air (Dir.: Ben Affleck)

72. Dumb Money (Dir.: Craig Gillespie)

73. V/H/S/85 (Dir.: Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Mike P. Nelson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani) [Interview with Natasha Kermani and Gigi Saul Guerrero]

74. Plane (Dir.: Jean-François Richet)

75. The Marvels (Dir.: Nia DaCosta)

Plane (2023) | PHOTO: Lionsgate

76. Scream VI (Dir.: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett)

77. Missing (Dir.: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick)

78. 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture (Dir.: Sharon Roggio)

79. Saw X (Dir.: Kevin Greutert)

80. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dir.: James Mangold)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) | PHOTO: Lucasfilm

81. Cobweb (Dir.: Samuel Bodin)

82. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Dir.: Jeff Rowe)

83. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Dir.: Kirk DeMicco)

84. Red, White & Royal Blue (Dir.: Matthew López)

85. Dream Scenario (Dir.: Kristoffer Borgli)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) | PHOTO: Paramount Pictures

86. The Nun II (Dir.: Michael Chaves)

87. The Boogeyman (Dir.: Rob Savage)

88. Ferrari (Dir.: Michael Mann)

89. Thanksgiving (Dir.: Eli Roth)

90. Renfield (Dir.: Chris McKay)

Ferrari (2023) | PHOTO: Neon

91. Cocaine Bear (Dir.: Elizabeth Banks)

92. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Dir.: Christopher McQuarrie)

93. 80 for Brady (Dir.: Kyle Marvin)

94. The Blackening (Dir.: Tim Story)

95. Fair Play (Dir.: Chloe Domont)

The Blackening (2023) | PHOTO: Lionsgate

96. Sorry About the Demon (Dir.: Emily Hagins)

97. Silent Night (Dir.: John Woo)

98. Suitable Flesh (Dir.: Joe Lynch)

99. Bad Girl Boogey (Dir.: Alice Maio Mackay)

100. Wish (Dir.: Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn)

Suitable Flesh (2023) | PHOTO: RLJE Films

