2023 Recap – Top 100 Films

TOP 100 FILMS OF 2023
Once again I tracked everything I watched in 2023, compiling a master list of my favorite films and placing them in a rough order of preference. With that in mind, here were the Top 100 films of 2023 according to what I saw over the year. It’s all here. Enjoy!
1. All of Us Stranger (Dir.: Andrew Haigh)
2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Dir.: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson)
3. Killers of the Flower Moon (Dir.: Martin Scorsese)
4. Godzilla Minus One (Dir.: Takashi Yamazaki)
5. Priscilla (Dir.: Sofia Coppola)
6. Bottoms (Dir.: Emma Seligman)
7. Huesera: The Bone Woman (Dir.: Michelle Garza Cervera)
8. Monica (Dir.: Andrea Pallaoro)
9. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (Dir.: Kelly Fremon Craig)
10. Past Lives (Dir.: Celine Song)
11. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Dir.: Chad Stahelski)
12. Saltburn (Dir.: Emerald Fennell)
13. Showing Up (Dir.: Kelly Reichardt)
14. Earth Mama (Dir.: Savanah Leaf)
15. Anatomy of a Fall (Dir.: Justine Triet)
16. Barbie (Dir.: Greta Gerwig)
17. Poor Things (Dir.: Yorgos Lanthimos)
18. Origin (Dir.: Ava DuVernay)
19. The Park (Dir.: Shal Ngo)
20. The Holdovers (Dir.: Alexander Payne)
21. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Dir.: James Gunn)
22. Joy Ride (Dir.: Adele Lim)
23. 20 Days in Mariupol (Dir.: Mstyslav Chernov)
24. Of an Age (Dir.: Goran Stolevski) [Interview with director Goran Stolevski]
25. The Creator (Dir.: Gareth Edwards)
26. Influencer (Dir.: Kurtis David Harder)
27. Four Daughters (Dir.: Kaouther Ben Hania)
28. When Evil Lurks (Dir.: Demián Rugna) [Interview with Demián Rugna]
29. The Royal Hotel (Dir.: Kitty Green)
30. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
31. Beyond Utopia (Dir.: Madeleine Gavin)
32. American Fiction (Dir.: Cord Jefferson)
33. The Iron Claw (Dir.: Sean Durkin)
34. Every Body (Dir.: Julie Cohen)
35. Chevalier (Dir.: Stephen Williams) [Interview with director Stephen Williams and screenwriter Stefani Robinson]
36. Richland (Dir.: Irene Lusztig)
37. Evil Dead Rise (Dir.: Lee Cronin)
38. The Color Purple (Dir.: Blitz Bazawule)
39. Kokomo City (Dir.: D. Smith)
40. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Dir.: Francis Lawrence)
41. The Boy and the Heron (Dir.: Hayao Miyazaki)
42. Sisu (Dir.: Jalmari Helander) [Interview with Jalmari Helander]
43. You Hurt My Feelings (Dir.: Nicole Holofcener)
44. It’s a Wonderful Knife (Dir.: Tyler MacIntyre) [Interview with writer Michael Kennedy]
45. Asteroid City (Dir.: Wes Anderson)
46. Polite Society (Dir.: Nida Manzoor)
47. A Haunting in Venice (Dir.: Kenneth Branagh)
48. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Dir.: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein)
49. Sick (Dir.: John Hyams)
50. Brooklyn 45 (Dir.: Ted Geoghegan) [Interview with writer-director Ted Geoghegan]
51. Eileen (Dir.: William Oldroyd)
52. Oppenheimer (Dir.: Christopher Nolan)
53. The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Dir.: André Øvredal)
54. Elemental (Dir.: Peter Sohn)
55. Creed III (Dir.: Michael B. Jordan)
56. Wonka (Dir.: Paul King)
57. M3GAN (Dir.: Gerard Johnstone)
58. May December (Dir.: Todd Haynes)
59. Love at First Sight (Dir.: Vanessa Caswill)
60. Migration (Dir.: Benjamin Renner)
61. Talk to Me (Dir.: Michael Philippou, Danny Philippou)
62. Maestro (Dir.: Bradley Cooper)
63. Five Nights at Freddy’s (Dir.: Emma Tammi)
64. Blue Beetle (Dir.: Ángel Manuel Soto)
65. Sharper (Dir.: Benjamin Caron)
66. Anyone But You (Dir.: Will Gluck)
67. The Killer (Dir.: David Fincher)
68. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Dir.: Sam Wrench)
69. Boston Stranger (Dir.: Matt Ruskin)
70. No Hard Feelings (Dir.: Gene Stupnitsky)
71. Air (Dir.: Ben Affleck)
72. Dumb Money (Dir.: Craig Gillespie)
73. V/H/S/85 (Dir.: Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Mike P. Nelson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani) [Interview with Natasha Kermani and Gigi Saul Guerrero]
74. Plane (Dir.: Jean-François Richet)
75. The Marvels (Dir.: Nia DaCosta)
76. Scream VI (Dir.: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett)
77. Missing (Dir.: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick)
78. 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture (Dir.: Sharon Roggio)
79. Saw X (Dir.: Kevin Greutert)
80. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Dir.: James Mangold)
81. Cobweb (Dir.: Samuel Bodin)
82. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Dir.: Jeff Rowe)
83. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Dir.: Kirk DeMicco)
84. Red, White & Royal Blue (Dir.: Matthew López)
85. Dream Scenario (Dir.: Kristoffer Borgli)
86. The Nun II (Dir.: Michael Chaves)
87. The Boogeyman (Dir.: Rob Savage)
88. Ferrari (Dir.: Michael Mann)
89. Thanksgiving (Dir.: Eli Roth)
90. Renfield (Dir.: Chris McKay)
91. Cocaine Bear (Dir.: Elizabeth Banks)
92. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Dir.: Christopher McQuarrie)
93. 80 for Brady (Dir.: Kyle Marvin)
94. The Blackening (Dir.: Tim Story)
95. Fair Play (Dir.: Chloe Domont)
96. Sorry About the Demon (Dir.: Emily Hagins)
97. Silent Night (Dir.: John Woo)
98. Suitable Flesh (Dir.: Joe Lynch)
99. Bad Girl Boogey (Dir.: Alice Maio Mackay)
100. Wish (Dir.: Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn)