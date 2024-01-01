2023 Recap – Odds & Ends

FIFTY GREAT PERFORMANCES

1. Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

2. Emma Stone – Poor Things

3. Trace Lysette – Monica

4. Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

5. Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) | PHOTO: Apple Studios

6. Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

7. Greta Lee, Teo Yoo – Past Lives

8. Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

9. Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi – Priscilla

10. Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Oppenheimer (2023) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

11. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling – Barbie

12. Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

13. Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

14. Paul Dano – Dumb Money

15. Barry Keoghan, Alison Oliver – Saltburn

The Color Purple (2023) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

16. Ayo Edebiri, Marshawn Lynch – Bottoms

17. Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton – May December

18. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – You Hurt My Feelings

19. Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe – Godzilla Minus One

20. Sandra Hüller, Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall (2023) | PHOTO: Neon

21. Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich – Fair Play

22. Larry Fessenden, Anne Ramsay – Brooklyn 45 [Interview with writer-director Ted Geoghegan]

23. Donnie Yen – John Wick: Chapter 4

24. Natalia Solián – Huesera: The Bone Woman

25. Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) | PHOTO: Lionsgate

26. Jonathan Majors – Creed III

27. Ezequiel Rodríguez – When Evil Lurks [Interview with writer-director Demián Rugna]

28. Tia Nomore – Earth Mama

29. Sherry Cola – Joy Ride

30. Michelle Williams – Showing Up

Earth Mama (2023) | PHOTO: A24

31. Kevin Harrison Jr. – Chevalier [Interview with director Stephen Williams and screenwriter Stefani Robinson]

32. Carey Mulligan – Maestro

33. Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson – Asteroid City

34. Chloe Guidry, Carmina Garay – The Park

35. Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

Maestro (2023) | PHOTO: Netflix

36. Tilda Swinton – The Killer

37. Chukwudi Iwuji – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

38. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Origin

39. Elias Anton – Of an Age [Interview with director Goran Stolevski]

40. Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Justin Long – It’s a Wonderful Knife [Interview with writer Michael Kennedy]

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) | PHOTO: Marvel Studios

41. Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick – The Royal Hotel

42. Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway – Eileen

43. Iman Vellani – The Marvels

44. Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise

45. Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell – Anyone But You

Anyone But You (2023) | PHOTO: Sony

46. Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

47. Haley Lu Richardson – Love at First Sight

48. Jorma Tommila – Sisu [Interview with director Jalmari Helander]

49. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

50. Heather Graham – Suitable Flesh

Love at First Sight (2023) | PHOTO: Netflix

TEN FAVORITE SCORES

1. Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2. Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron

3. Leo Birenberg, Charlie XCX – Bottoms

4. Hildur Guðnadóttir – A Haunting in Venice

5. Naoki Satô – Godzilla Minus One

6. Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

7. Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

8. Stephen McKeon – Evil Dead Rise

9. Christopher Bear, Daniel Rossen – Past Lives

10. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – The Killer

TEN FAVORITE SONGS

1. “Am I Dreaming” – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2. “Quiet Eyes” – Past Lives

3. “Dance the Night” – Barbie

4. “Doppelganger” – V/H/S/85 [Interview with Natasha Kermani and Gigi Saul Guerrero]

5. “Can’t Catch Me Now” – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

6. “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

7. “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon

8. “Superpower” – The Color Purple

9. “Still Alive” – Scream VI

10. “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

TEN FAVORITE ACTION FILMS

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2. John Wick: Chapter 4

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

4. The Creator

5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

6. Sisu

7. Polite Society

8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

9. Blue Beetle

10. Plane

TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES

1. Bottoms

2. Barbie

3. The Holdovers

4. Joy Ride

5. American Fiction

6. It’s a Wonderful Knife

7. Asteroid City

8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

9. Elemental

10. Anyone But You

TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS

1. Godzilla Minus One

2. Huesera: The Bone Woman

3. Influencer

4. When Evil Lurks

5. Evil Dead Rise

6. It’s a Wonderful Knife

7. A Haunting in Venice

8. Sick

9. Brooklyn 45

10. The Last Voyage of the Demeter

TEN FAVORITE SCI-FI / FANTASY FILMS

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2. Godzilla Minus One

3. Barbie

4. The Park

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

6. The Creator

7. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

9. The Marvels

10. Dream Scenario

FIFTY FAVORITE PRE-2023 DISCOVERIES (Because digging into the cinematic vault is fun!)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

2. Possession (1981)

3. Perfect Blue (1997)

4. Withing Our Gates (1920)

5. Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)

6. Last of the Line (1914)

7. Chilly Scenes of Winter (1979)

8. The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)

9. Mad About Music (1938)

10. Rancho Notorious (1952)

11. A Walk in the Sun (1945)

12. The Suspect (1944)

13. King of Chinatown (1939)

14. Hangover Square (1945)

15. Posse from Hell (1960)

16. Page Miss Glory (1935)

17. This Could be the Night (1957)

18. Yes, Madam! (1985)

19. The Third Secret (1964)

20. Hidden Agenda (1990)

21. Come Live with Me (1941)

22. Algiers (1938)

23. Nothing Sacred (1937)

24. Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)

25. Lady in the Lake (1946)

26. Objective, Burma! (1945)

27. Dangerous to Know (1938)

28. Bathing Beauty (1944)

29. The Notorious Landlady (1962)

30. Royal Warriors (1986)

31. No Man is an Island (1962)

32. The West Point Story (1950)

33. Joy of Living (1938)

34. A Bell for Adano (1945)

35. Sierra (1950)

36. And Soon the Darkness (1970)

37. Rio (1939)

38. Badman’s Territory (1946)

39. Lured (1947)

40. Man in the Wilderness (1971)

41. Making Mr. Right (1987)

42. Island of Lost Men (1939)

43. Cold Hell (2017)

44. Roughshod (1949)

45. The Password is Courage (1962)

46. Angel of the Amazon (1948)

47. The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue (1974)

48. A Covenant with Death (1967)

49. The Stranglers of Bombay (1959)

50. Ring-A-Ding Rhythm! (1962)

