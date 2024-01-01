2023 Recap – Odds & Ends

FIFTY GREAT PERFORMANCES
1. Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
2. Emma Stone – Poor Things
3. Trace Lysette – Monica
4. Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
5. Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
6. Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
7. Greta Lee, Teo Yoo – Past Lives
8. Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
9. Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi – Priscilla
10. Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
11. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling – Barbie
12. Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
13. Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
14. Paul Dano – Dumb Money
15. Barry Keoghan, Alison Oliver – Saltburn
16. Ayo Edebiri, Marshawn Lynch – Bottoms
17. Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton – May December
18. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – You Hurt My Feelings
19. Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe – Godzilla Minus One
20. Sandra Hüller, Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
21. Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich – Fair Play
22. Larry Fessenden, Anne Ramsay – Brooklyn 45 [Interview with writer-director Ted Geoghegan]
23. Donnie Yen – John Wick: Chapter 4
24. Natalia Solián – Huesera: The Bone Woman
25. Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
26. Jonathan Majors – Creed III
27. Ezequiel Rodríguez – When Evil Lurks [Interview with writer-director Demián Rugna]
28. Tia Nomore – Earth Mama
29. Sherry Cola – Joy Ride
30. Michelle Williams – Showing Up
31. Kevin Harrison Jr. – Chevalier [Interview with director Stephen Williams and screenwriter Stefani Robinson]
32. Carey Mulligan – Maestro
33. Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson – Asteroid City
34. Chloe Guidry, Carmina Garay – The Park
35. Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
36. Tilda Swinton – The Killer
37. Chukwudi Iwuji – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
38. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Origin
39. Elias Anton – Of an Age [Interview with director Goran Stolevski]
40. Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Justin Long – It’s a Wonderful Knife [Interview with writer Michael Kennedy]
41. Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick – The Royal Hotel
42. Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway – Eileen
43. Iman Vellani – The Marvels
44. Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise
45. Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell – Anyone But You
46. Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
47. Haley Lu Richardson – Love at First Sight
48. Jorma Tommila – Sisu [Interview with director Jalmari Helander]
49. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
50. Heather Graham – Suitable Flesh
TEN FAVORITE SCORES
1. Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
2. Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron
3. Leo Birenberg, Charlie XCX – Bottoms
4. Hildur Guðnadóttir – A Haunting in Venice
5. Naoki Satô – Godzilla Minus One
6. Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
7. Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
8. Stephen McKeon – Evil Dead Rise
9. Christopher Bear, Daniel Rossen – Past Lives
10. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – The Killer
TEN FAVORITE SONGS
1. “Am I Dreaming” – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
2. “Quiet Eyes” – Past Lives
3. “Dance the Night” – Barbie
4. “Doppelganger” – V/H/S/85 [Interview with Natasha Kermani and Gigi Saul Guerrero]
5. “Can’t Catch Me Now” – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
6. “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
7. “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon
8. “Superpower” – The Color Purple
9. “Still Alive” – Scream VI
10. “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
TEN FAVORITE ACTION FILMS
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
2. John Wick: Chapter 4
3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
4. The Creator
5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
6. Sisu
7. Polite Society
8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
9. Blue Beetle
10. Plane
TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES
1. Bottoms
2. Barbie
3. The Holdovers
4. Joy Ride
5. American Fiction
6. It’s a Wonderful Knife
7. Asteroid City
8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
9. Elemental
10. Anyone But You
TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS
1. Godzilla Minus One
2. Huesera: The Bone Woman
3. Influencer
4. When Evil Lurks
5. Evil Dead Rise
6. It’s a Wonderful Knife
7. A Haunting in Venice
8. Sick
9. Brooklyn 45
10. The Last Voyage of the Demeter
TEN FAVORITE SCI-FI / FANTASY FILMS
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
2. Godzilla Minus One
3. Barbie
4. The Park
5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
6. The Creator
7. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
9. The Marvels
10. Dream Scenario
FIFTY FAVORITE PRE-2023 DISCOVERIES (Because digging into the cinematic vault is fun!)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
2. Possession (1981)
3. Perfect Blue (1997)
4. Withing Our Gates (1920)
5. Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
6. Last of the Line (1914)
7. Chilly Scenes of Winter (1979)
8. The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)
9. Mad About Music (1938)
10. Rancho Notorious (1952)
11. A Walk in the Sun (1945)
12. The Suspect (1944)
13. King of Chinatown (1939)
14. Hangover Square (1945)
15. Posse from Hell (1960)
16. Page Miss Glory (1935)
17. This Could be the Night (1957)
18. Yes, Madam! (1985)
19. The Third Secret (1964)
20. Hidden Agenda (1990)
21. Come Live with Me (1941)
22. Algiers (1938)
23. Nothing Sacred (1937)
24. Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)
25. Lady in the Lake (1946)
26. Objective, Burma! (1945)
27. Dangerous to Know (1938)
28. Bathing Beauty (1944)
29. The Notorious Landlady (1962)
30. Royal Warriors (1986)
31. No Man is an Island (1962)
32. The West Point Story (1950)
33. Joy of Living (1938)
34. A Bell for Adano (1945)
35. Sierra (1950)
36. And Soon the Darkness (1970)
37. Rio (1939)
38. Badman’s Territory (1946)
39. Lured (1947)
40. Man in the Wilderness (1971)
41. Making Mr. Right (1987)
42. Island of Lost Men (1939)
43. Cold Hell (2017)
44. Roughshod (1949)
45. The Password is Courage (1962)
46. Angel of the Amazon (1948)
47. The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue (1974)
48. A Covenant with Death (1967)
49. The Stranglers of Bombay (1959)
50. Ring-A-Ding Rhythm! (1962)