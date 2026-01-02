2025 Recap – Odds & Ends

Odds & Ends

What follows next is a rundown of some of my favorite performances, technical achievements, scores, songs, and whatever else tickled my fancy throughout 2025, including a handful of praise-worthy older titles I thoroughly enjoyed. There was a lot to love, and here are few of the highlights:

FIFTY GREAT PERFORMANCES

Sorry, Baby (2025) | PHOTO: A24

1. Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

2. Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

3. Ben Whishaw, Rebecca Hall – Peter Hujar’s Day

4. Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo – Sinners

5. Jessie Buckley, Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Train Dreams (2025) | PHOTO: Netflix

6. Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice

7. Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow – Marty Supreme

8. Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

9. Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

10. Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

The Long Walk (2025) | PHOTO: Lionsgate

11. Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie – Mickey 17

12. Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

13. Masaki Suda – Cloud

14. David Jonsson – The Long Walk

15. Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

The Wedding Banquet (2025) | PHOTO: Bleecker Street

16. Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran – The Wedding Banquet

17. Will Arnett, Laura Dern – Is This Thing On?

18. Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

19. Elle Fanning – Predator: Badlands

20. Misha Osherovich – She’s the He

The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025) | PHOTO: Focus Features

21. Jodie Foster, Daniel Auteuil – A Perfect Life

22. Alfie Williams – 28 Years Later

23. Everett Blunck – The Plague

24. Danielle Deadwyler – 40 Acres

25. Tim Key – The Ballad of Wallis Island

The Testament of Ann Lee (2025) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

26. Amy Madigan, Julia Garner, Josh Brolin – Weapons

27. Paul Walter Hauser – The Luckiest Man in America

28. Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

29. Maia Kealoha – Lilo & Stitch

30. Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

The Ugly Stepsister (2025) | PHOTO: IFC Films

31. Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst – Roofman

32. Benjamin Pajak, Mark Hamill – The Life of Chuck

33. Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

34. Jai Courtney – Dangerous Animals

35. Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Næss – The Ugly Stepsister

Companion (2025) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

36. Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson – The Naked Gun

37. Sophie Thatcher – Companion

38. Emma Stone – Bugonia

39. Sonequa Martin-Green, Ed Harris – My Dead Friend Zoe

40. Mia Threapleton – The Phoenician Scheme

Influencers (2025) | PHOTO: Shudder

41. Jamie Lee Curtis – Freakier Friday

42. Russell Crowe – Nuremburg

43. Cassandra Naud, Emily Tennant – Influencers

44. Oona Chaplin – Avatar: Fire and Ash

45. Austin Butler – Caught Stealing

Good Boy (2025) | PHOTO: IFC Films

46. Albert Brooks – Ella McCay

47. Matilda Lutz – Red Sonja

48. Theo James – The Monkey

49. Indy – Good Boy

50. Jodie Turner-Smith – Tron: Ares

TEN FAVORITE SCORES

1. Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

2. Jeremiah Fraites – The Long Walk

3. Nine Inch Nails – Tron: Ares

4. Young Fathers – 28 Years Later

5. Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

6. David Holmes – Black Bag

7. Son Lux – Thunderbolts*

8. Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

9. Sarah Schachner, Benjamin Wallfisch – Predator: Badlands

10. Edo Van Breemen – The Monkey

TEN FAVORITE SONGS

1. “Last Time (I Seen the Sun)” – Sinners

2. “What It Sounds Like” – Kpop Demon Hunters

3. “Our Love” – The Ballad of Wallis Island

4. “Punkrocker” – Superman

5. “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

6. “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

7. “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” – Come See Me in the Good Light

8. “I Lied to You” – Sinners

9. “As Alive as You Need Me To Be” – Tron: Ares

10. “My Sweet Beth” – The Naked Gun

TEN FAVORITE ACTION FILMS

1. Predator: Badlands

2. Superman

3. Beast of War

4. Thunderbolts*

5. Sisu: Road to Revenge

6. The Accountant 2

7. Avatar: Fire and Ash

8. Ballerina

9. The Protector

10. Red Sonja

TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES

1. No Other Choice

2. Eephus

3. Heart Eyes

4. The Wedding Banquet

5. The Ballad of Wallis Island

6. Zootopia 2

7. The Naked Gun

8. Paddington in Peru

9. She’s the He

10. Freakier Friday

TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS

1. Sinners

2. The Long Walk

3. 28 Years Later

4. The Ugly Stepsister

5. Heart Eyes

6. Queens of the Dead

7. 40 Acres

8. Dangerous Animals

9. Presence

10. Weapons

TEN FAVORITE THRILLERS / MYSTERIES / NEO NOIRS

1. One Battle After Another

2. Black Bag

3. Cloud

4. A Perfect Life

5. Wake Up Dead Man

6. The Secret Agent

7. A House of Dynamite

8. Honey Don’t!

9. Influencers

10. The Thursday Murder Mystery Club

FIFTY FAVORITE PRE-2025 DISCOVERIES (because digging into the cinematic vault is fun!)

1. Joan of Paris (1942) (Robert Stevenson)

2. Dressed in Blue (1983) (Antonio Giménez-Rico)

3. All That Money Can Buy (1941) (William Dieterle)

4. The Song of Bernadette (1943) (Henry King)

5. Beau Geste (1939) (William A. Wellman)

6. The Mysterious Island (1929) (Lucien Hubbard, Benjamin Christensen, Maurice Tourneur)

7. Forty Guns (1957) (Samuel Fuller)

8. A Woman’s Face (1941) (George Cukor)

9. Fist of Legend (1994) (Gordon Chan)

10. This Land is Mine (1943) (Jean Renoir)

11. Westward the Women (1951) (Wellman)

12. A Dispatch from Reuters (1940) (Dieterle)

13. The King and the Chorus Girl (1937) (Mervyn LeRoy)

14. Nazi Agent (1942) (Jules Dassin)

15. 99 River Street (1953) (Phil Karlson)

16. Seven Ways from Sundown (1960) (Harry Keller)

17. Drums Across the River (1954) (Nathan Juran)

18. Man Wanted (1932) (Dieterle)

19. The Man I Love (1946) (Raoul Walsh)

20. The Monster (1925) (Roland West)

21. Conflict (1945) (Curtis Bernhardt)

22. The Order (2024) (Justin Kurzel)

23. The Merry Widow (1934) (Ernst Lubitsch)

24. It Happened Tomorrow (1944) (René Clair)

25. The Outfit (1973) (John Flynn)

26. Hombre (1967) (Martin Ritt)

27. Three Smart Girls (1936) (Henry Koster)

28. Tai-Chi Master (1993) (Yuen Woo-Ping)

29. The Long Haul (1957) (Ken Hughes)

30. Kid Glove Killer (1942) (Fred Zinnemann)

31. The Divorce of Lady X (1938) (Tim Whelan)

32. Thrill of a Romance (1945) (Richard Thorpe)

33. Bucktown (1975) (Arthur Marks)

34. Bullet for a Badman (1964) (R.G. Springsteen)

35. Smart Blonde (1937) (Frank McDonald)

36. Commandos Strike at Dawn (1942) (John Farrow)

37. Death on the Nile (1978) (John Guillermin)

38. The Cimarron Kid (1952) (Budd Boetticher)

39. The Seventh Cross (1944) (Zinnemann)

40. The Hoodlum Saint (1946) (Norman Taurog)

41. Botany Bay (1952) (Farrow)

42. Three the Hard Way (1974) (Gordon Parks Jr.)

43. Second Chance (1953) (Rudolph Maté)

44. Mermaid Legend (1984) (Toshiharu Ikeda)

45. ‘G’ Men (1935) (William Keighley)

46. Friday Foster (1975) (Marks)

47. Mary Stevens, M.D. (1933) (Lloyd Bacon)

48. Cuckoo (2024) (Tilman Singer)

49. Venom (1981) (Piers Haggard)

50. Escape (1940) (LeRoy)

