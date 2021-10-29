Delectably Bleak Antlers Satiated My Hunger for Intelligent Terror

After the death of her abusive father, Julia Meadows (Keri Russell) has returned to her childhood home in a small Oregon mining town. She teaches at the local middle school and lives with her younger brother Paul (Jesse Plemons) while looking for a place of her own. He’s the new sheriff, recently taking over the position when longtime resident Warren Stokes (Graham Greene) retired.

Antlers (2021) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

A student in one of Julia’s classes, Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas), has caught her attention. She believes the bright youngster is being abused by his father Frank (Scott Haze), a former mine worker who resorted to cooking and selling drugs after the local mine went out of business. Julia is also worried about Lucas’ younger brother Aidan (Sawyer Jones), who hasn’t been seen for a couple of weeks.

After Hostiles, Out of the Furnace and Crazy Heart, a person could be tricked into believing Antlers director and co-writer Scott Cooper has crafted another drama about isolated and lonely individuals forced to deal with a landscape changing too fast for them to keep up with. That simple scenario sounds like the film is going to be a melodrama about the methamphetamine crisis and the way small town Americana is crumbling as old, out-of-date fossil fuel industries are closing their doors and leaving residents sinking further into poverty.

Not to say all of that isn’t on Cooper’s mind. He and his co-writers Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca – on whose short story The Quiet Boy this film is based – certainly lay out many of those themes, adding notations in regards to climate change and the usurping of land from the indigenous peoples as well. But there’s also something more supernatural at play as well, a creature based in Native American folklore and born from a never-ending hunger to consume more and more and MORE and can never be quenched.

Yes, for those familiar with one of the best episodes of “Supernatural” or who has watched what is arguably Larry Fessenden’s most petrifying thriller Wendigo, a wendigo is on the loose, and for reasons entirely his own, Lucas has been attempting to protect it. It is the link between the boy and his family that Julia and Paul must try and unearth and, in doing so, save the town from falling prey to its insatiable hunger for human flesh.

None of this is for the faint of heart. Cooper doesn’t pull a single punch, and this may be his bleakest storytelling endeavor yet. This is a cold, calculatedly nihilistic descent into madness and despair, and even the faintest glints of hope only flicker in and out, much like a determined candle attempting to stay lit amid a driving rainstorm.

I wish the aspects pertaining to the Native American origins of the wendigo were explored in more detail. It almost feels like the only reason Greene is around is to give insight into what is happening and why to the Caucasian protagonists. Considering how deftly Cooper explored Native American heritage in Hostiles, this is understandably a bit frustrating.

Antlers (2021) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

But Russell and Plemons are terrific, and newcomer Thomas delivers an emotionally jittery, complexly internalized performance that only gets better as things go along. There’s also an incredible mixture of practical and digital effects work that join together seamlessly, all of it building to a spectacular reveal of the wendigo itself that had my jaw hitting the floor.

Even if all of the themes and ideas the filmmakers are attempting to explore don’t entirely come into a clear focus, the characters consistently remain authentic. Their battles to conquer their individual fears followed by subsequent attempts to vanquish the wendigo are thrilling because these people matter. I felt connected to them, their combined fate in the face of such voracious, unsentimental hunger having additional value in large part because of this.

It is the authenticity of this emotional core that makes Antlers special. As technically marvelous as much of Cooper’s latest is, it is the constantly evolving relationship between Julia, Paul and eventually Lucas that gives this supernatural creature-feature a spellbinding resonance I was undeniably drawn to. This film proves to be a visceral nightmare where fantasy and reality collide to become one, Cooper satiating my appetite for intelligently haunting terror with delectable aplomb.

Film Rating: 3½ (out of 4)