Oppressively Melodramatic Empire of Light Still Casts a Magically Cinematic Spell

There is nothing subtle about writer-director Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light. The film’s observations about gender, mental illness, and race are bluntly obvious. Its layers of treacly melodrama can feel oppressive. There are moments so inauthentically bludgeoning they border on being unintentionally laughable.

Empire of Light (2022) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

But this whimsical period piece is also magnificently shot by Roger Deakins (Fargo, 1917), features a hauntingly gorgeous score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network), and is centered on a pair of multilayered, deftly heartfelt performances from stars Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward that are extraordinary. Mendes also stages a elegantly ethereal climax that moved me to tears, the film’s final moments an irresistibly loving celebration of friendship, art, and cinema that took me entirely by surprise.

Suffice it to say, Empire of Light is undeniably messy. Its highs are stratospheric. Its lows are borderline unforgivable. But as a purely audio-visual exercise, Mendes’ latest can be captivating. Even when the schmaltzy didacticism caused my eyes to roll to the back of my head, and with more misgivings over the final product than I have fingers and toes, there’s still a part of me that is compelled to urge interested parties to give the film a look.

Set in the early 1980s in a small English coastal town, the story takes place almost entirely at the Empire Theatre. The venue is proudly owned and operated by Donald Ellis (Colin Firth). The quiet Hilary (Colman) is his dedicated manager and sometimes secretary, while the gruffly taciturn Norman (Toby Jones) is the venue’s exacting projectionist. The rest of the staff is made up of a cadre of locals young and old, with newcomer Stephen (Ward) the latest member of the crew.

Things get interesting when Hilary and Stephen succumb to their mutual attraction and begin a semi-secret relationship. They travel to the beach, spend their lunches together, and even nurse a pigeon with a broken wing back to health. But Hilary has a past that the staff of the Empire does not talk about, and many of her fellow employees – most notably Norman and the empathetic Neil (Tom Brooke) – are worried she’ll succumb to old habits, especially now as it appears she’s stopped taking her medications.

There is a long list of additional items Mendes is also attempting to deal with. Ellis is a sexual predator who takes advantage of Hilary’s condition. She is battling mental illness, and her blossoming relationship with Stephen leads to unexpected emotional outbursts and semipsychotic delusions. He happens to be a Black man, the son of an immigrant, living in a majority white town whose most abhorrent citizens feel newly empowered in Margaret Thatcher’s England to openly showcase their violent racism.

Got all of that? Mendes also throws in the British premiere of Chariots of Fire at the Empire which culminates in a cringy face-off between Hilary and Ellis that would be unforgivably disgusting if not for Colman and Firth’s determined commitment to make the scene work. That they rise above the material during this moment shouldn’t come as a shock (the pair each have Academy Awards sitting back at home on their respective mantles for good reason), but this does not make the scene any less disagreeably egregious.

Coincidence piles upon coincidence. Hackneyed storytelling contrivances assault the viewer with punishing ferocity. Some of the dialogue is so thunderously pummeling it can feel like Mendes is hammering it home with a jackhammer. There’s a riot sequence right at the start of the third act that’s staged with all the finesse of a swift kick to the groin followed by a hard slap to the face. It’s so ill-conceived one begins to wonder if this is the same Mendes who created such magical poetry with nothing more than a floating plastic bag in American Beauty or generated such a consistent state of gut-wrenching intensity with the faux single-shot WWI thriller 1917.

But it all looks stunning courtesy of Deakins. With a notable assist from production designer Mark Tildesley (No Time to Die), the Oscar-winning cinematographer does a stupendous job making the Empire a living, breathing character standing tall inside this soap opera. There is an immersive dexterity to the visuals that’s intoxicating, and when they are coupled with the incredible sound design and augmented by Reznor and Ross’ fabulous score, the film becomes something of a seductively eerie spellbinder where the plot no longer even matters.

Empire of Light (2022) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

Then there is the ending. Where Mendes leaves things is hardly special, and key elements are reminiscent of Giuseppe Tornatore’s classic Cinema Paradiso. But Colman and Jones underplay these last moments with an intimate simplicity that’s masterful, and the director stages his climax with a graceful simplicity that’s strangely absent from the majority of his latest, undeniably personal drama. These scenes sing with a sparkling majesty that took my breath away, the power of the cinematic image rendered with mesmeric beauty.

Is this ending enough to save Empire of Light and make watching it worthwhile? For me it was, but I also didn’t have to pay for a ticket to get into the theater. Mendes has made far better films, and I am certain he will do so again. But if the viewer is in the right frame of mind and is willing to overlook several noticeable missteps, there is something magical to be found here. If that magic has any lasting staying power, only the passage of time will answer that question, even if my gut tells me that’s sadly unlikely.

Film Rating: 2½ (out of 4)