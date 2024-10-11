Unapologetically Repugnant (and Ruthless) Terrifier 3 Fills its Holiday Stocking with Festive Gore

With Terrifier 3, writer and director Damien Leone takes Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) fully into loopily insane, Evil Dead 2 anything goes territory while still channeling his inner William Lustig or Lucio Fulci where nothing is off limits, little makes sense, and anyone on the screen — no matter their age, gender, or level of innocence — is fair game to meet the most sickening demise possible. Once again, he crafts a nastily confident blizzard of abhorrently violent nonsense that fans are guaranteed to go gonzo over, even as they work overtime to keep from upchucking the contents of their stomach into their collectible Art the Clown popcorn bucket.

Terrifier 3 (2024) | PHOTO: Dark Age Cinema

Personally, after a rough opening segment that I wasn’t entirely certain I’d be able to sit through, I found this third chapter in the supernatural killer clown’s story to be far less exhausting than I did its predecessor, 2022’s surprise cult hit Terrifier 2. Also, even at a couple minutes over two hours, this sequel doesn’t feel nearly as drawn out or as padded as I found the last one to be. Even though more of the mythology connecting Art and heroine Sienna (Lauren LaVera) as eternal adversaries destined by fate to do battle is scrutinized, things are actually fairly straightforward and focused. I appreciated that.

Be that as it may, the Terrifier series remains one I am more impressed by its existence (and continued success) than I am by any of the three (four, if you count Art’s first appearance in the 2013 horror anthology All Hallows’ Eve) features which make up the series so far. While I “enjoyed” this third one the most, I’m not sure that means as much as it normally would. I sat through the whole thing with my guts twisted in knots, my brow covered in sweat, and the hair on my arms standing on end as if they’d received an electric shock. While I’m certain that is entirely what Leone is shooting for, I equally can’t say suffering through all of that is a heck of a lot of fun.

Still, Leone keeps getting better behind the camera with each successive outing. This is his most visually appealing effort yet. A climactic fight sequence (which has everything from a chainsaw to a sword to a victim’s fresh intestines utilized as a garrote) in a contained small suburban living room is phenomenally well staged. Another bit in a college shower is an equal opportunity corker that eviscerates with ball-busting abandon. Leone also has become even more confident at balancing comedy, action, suspense, and outright terror, a single scene traipsing through a litany of emotional permutations with astonishing clarity.

I think that’s what makes these films, at least for me, virtually unreviewable. Especially as it pertains to Terrifier 2 and now Terrifier 3, these are incredibly well-made slice-and-dice shockers. The performances keep improving with each entry (I think LaVera has the potential to be a bona fide star), and the practical makeup and gore effects are simply out of this world. But the unrelenting cruelty doesn’t do it for me. After every one of these I feel pummeled to the point I can barely breathe, and my entire body has an icky sensation of being covered in such overwhelming filth I wonder if I’ll be able to clean the muck off of me or if it will instead be there forever.

Terrifier 3 (2024) | PHOTO: Dark Age Cinema

There’s precious little in the way of an actual plot. For those who do require a synopsis, after a brief flashback to what transpired at the end of the previous film, things pick back up five years later during the Christmas holiday. Sienna has left the psychiatric clinic to stay with her aunt Jessica (Margaret Anne Florence), her husband Greg (Bryce Johnson), and their bubbly daughter Gabbie (Antonella Rose). Reawakened by a pair of bumbling demolition contractors, Art the Clown and his now undead sidekick Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi, returning to the series in full force after being left a deformed monstrous mess at the end of Terrifier) slowly make their way to the young woman’s current location, brutally murdering everyone and anyone who they encounter along the way with jolly enthusiasm. Elliott Fullam also returns as Sienna’s younger brother Jonathan, now in college and unsuccessfully trying to put his encounter with Art behind him.

I could give a litany of trigger warnings for practically everything that happens in the buildup to Art and Sienna’s inevitable reunion. The opening cold open involving a loving family of four will be especially trying for some viewers. I also would hope people understand and realize what they’ve signed up to tolerate when they purchase their tickets. Still, the body count is both exceptionally high and sickeningly on the younger side of the spectrum, so there may be those who feel this particular turn of events is a bridge too far even for this unapologetically pitiless series.

But, as with Leone’s two previous Art the Clown adventures (especially Terrifier 2), that’s what makes Terrifier 3 more of an audaciously repugnant test of endurance than it is anything else even moderately substantive. Interested parties already know who they are. For everyone else? Nothing to see here. Move along. Move along. This is not the holiday-themed horror film you are looking for.

Film Rating: 2½ (out of 4)