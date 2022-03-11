Energetic Adam Project a Family-Friendly Time Travel Sci-Fi Joyride

Pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) has traveled from the year 2050 to right a grievous wrong. But his ship is damaged and he is shot during the unauthorized trip, and instead of arriving in 2018 as planned, Adam ends up in the middle of a lushly forested 2022 nowhere.

The Adam Project (2022) | PHOTO: Netflix

Or maybe he landed exactly where he was meant to? Intentionally or not, he’s come to the childhood home of his 12-year-old self. Young Adam (Walker Scobell) lives alone with his single mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner), the pair still grieving over the tragic loss of the boy’s scientist father Louis (Mark Ruffalo) a year prior, even if neither will audibly admit it to the other that this is what is currently going on.

This is the setup to director Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project, the director’s latest collaboration with his Free Guy star Reynolds, and this star-studded bit of sci-fi silliness is even more entertaining than that 2021 box office hit was. Reminiscent of ‘80s favorites like Flight of the Navigator, The Last Starfighter, or *batteries not included, this heartwarming adventure is a lot of fun. It also has an underlying emotional complexity I didn’t anticipate, making the overall film far more memorably endearing than it potentially has any right to be.

The hook is that both Adams join forces to go back to 2018 to see their dad and convince him that, not only does he invent time travel, his wealthy tech billionaire business partner Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) will utilize this power recklessly when she gains full control over his discovery after his untimely – and mysterious – death. This forces Louis into an ethical quandary, the logic-driven scientist deciding whether he listens to two versions of his son from the future, or instead turns them away to keep from risking doing greater damage to the universe by changing set timelines without knowing how they’ll affect events still to come.

With four credited writers, there is a “scripted by committee” feel to some of what happens, mostly in how the narrative treats Sorian. There is an attempt during the 2018 section to show how the character began as a selfless do-gooder who legitimately wants Louis’ invention to be a boon to humanity. But something transforms her into a murderous despot thirsting for power, and while Keener does a solid job differentiating between the two versions of her character, the mechanics of this descent into full-blown evil never rings true.

What does work is the byplay between Reynolds and Scobell. They two have incredible chemistry, and I got a big kick out of their rapid-fire banter. Scobell is especially terrific. The youngster has to not only be a pint-sized version of Reynolds, but his Adam also has to be able to emotionally navigate a path well outside of the one his older self insists is the only one that will be available to him. It’s a tricky part, and the newcomer doesn’t just play it well, at times he’s downright spectacular.

The Adam Project (2022) | PHOTO: Netflix

There’s an engaging, albeit brief, supporting turn from Zoe Saldaña as a character I choose not to speak more about, and a quick 13 Going on 30 reunion between Garner and Ruffalo right around the two-thirds mark is well worth the wait. The visual effects are excellent, composer Rob Simonsen (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) provides a suitably exuberant score, and cinematographer Tobias Schliessler (Beauty and the Beast) gives the picture a magnetic visual aesthetic I was continually drawn to.

It all slightly runs out of steam near the end, but thankfully Levy and his screenwriters stay true to their characters and the foundations of the mythology they’ve concocted. Instead of taking the easy way out, the aftereffects of tragedy and loss are allowed to linger in ways atypical for genre fair like this, granting the film an extra layer of empathetic hopefulness that’s lovely. I enjoyed The Adam Project, its past, present, and future permutations an exciting joyride fit for the whole family.

Film Rating: 3 (out of 4)