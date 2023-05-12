Book Club’s Next Chapter a Picturesque Italian Travelogue

I’ll give Book Club: The Next Chapter this: There are moments where the sequel comes close to matching the energetic fun its quartet of iconic actresses – Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen – appear to have had traipsing around Italy post-COVID lockdown making it. It’s perfectly agreeable matinee fodder, and a meal fans of the successful 2018 film are almost certain to greedily gobble up and then happily ask for more.

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023) | PHOTO: Focus Features

But this is incredibly slight, even more so than Fonda’s prior superstar female-led comedy from earlier this year, 80 for Brady. Returning director Bill Holderman’s (A Walk in the Woods) script, once again co-written with Erin Simms, feels more like an excuse to take the cast and crew on a vacation to Italy more than anything else. The actual plot – eternally single Vivian (Fonda) is getting married, and her best pals Diane (Keaton), Sharon (Bergen), and Carol (Steenburgen) see this as a sign to head to Rome, Venice, and all points in between to celebrate – is undeniably minimalist, and nothing happens that caught me even moderately by surprise.

Yet, as gorgeously shot travelogues – cinematographer Andrew Dunn (Downton Abbey: A New Era) is at the top of his game – go, there’s plenty to like. Holderman utilizes Italian locations both familiar and novel nicely, and at a sprightly-paced 107 minutes, the sequel does not overstay its welcome. All four actresses are in fine form, Steenburgen and Bergen in particular, the latter generating hearty laughs with such effortlessness the overall effect whenever she’s on-screen borders on magical.

Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, and a sublime Andy Garcia are all back for seconds but, other than Garcia, they don’t have a heck of a lot to do. Additional men added to the mix include a ravishingly sexy Hugh Quarshie, veteran character actor Vincent Riotta, and a woefully underutilized Giancarlo Giannini. The four ladies also pay a quick stop at an haute couture bridal store for ten minutes of goofy dress-up, Keaton ending up in a black-and-white outfit so suited to her it would not surprise me at all if costume designer Stefano De Nardis (Morgan) pulled it out of the actor’s closet instead of crafting something original.

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023) | PHOTO: Focus Features

The high point of the sequel involves Quarshie and Riotta. The ladies end up at a dinner party put on by the former with a menu composed by the latter. This is where Steenburgen and Bergen get to truly cut things loose. The ease with which they generate connections with the actor they’re paired up with – Bergen with Quarshie, Steenburgen with Riotta – is positively glorious. All four make even the most insipid snippets of dialogue seem almost inspired, and there were moments during this brief little impromptu sojourn where I was giggling so hard I had to wipe away a handful of tears.

There’s not much more to add. Much like the first film, Book Club: The Next Chapter is another easygoing lark that does zero that’s unexpected yet still generates just enough genuine laughter to make its sitcom-level simplicity bearable. Keaton, Fonda, Bergen, and Steenburgen all shine, and as simple as it all is, I find I can’t get too worked up to say anything particularly negative. This sequel’s heart is in the right place, making it a picturesque jaunt from one end of Italy to the other worth finding a seat on the tour bus to join in on.

Film Rating: 2½ (out of 4)