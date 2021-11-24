Encanto (2021)

Gorgeous Encanto a Loving Concerto of Familial Togetherness

The Madrigals live in a magical house hidden in a secret valley on the outskirts of an isolated village deep within the forests of Colombia. Towering mountains rise on all sides, the family and the villagers safeguarded from the evils of the outside world by a mysterious, magical force contained in a shimmering candle whose flame never dies.

Since the arrival of Abuela Alma (voiced by María Cecilia Botero) into the valley and the instantaneous appearance of her musically enchanted home, every Madrigal child has been granted a marvelous gift on their fifth birthday. All save one: Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). For some reason, she was not granted a supernatural power, while one of her sisters, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), received super strength and another, Isabela (Diane Guerrero), produces beautiful roses out of thin air.

The lovely thing about Disney’s 60th animated motion picture Encanto is how boldly life-affirming it is. When the magic protecting the Madrigals begins to fade, it is no secret that Mirabel will be the key element as far as the bigger picture is concerned. It is her relationship with Abuela Alma and the origins of the miracle that is the mystery that must be solved, and this selflessly courageous young woman is the only one in the entire Madrigal family with the ability to do it.

There are no big villains, save for the evil that forced Abuela Alma from her homeland decades prior, but the less said about that the better. No invaders are trying to steal the magic candle. Instead, this is a story of family. One of parents and children, of siblings learning to care for one another even when seeing eye-to-eye is impossible. A saga of togetherness and a commitment to doing the right thing no matter what the cost.

That does mean the narrative can feel slight. The cadre of writers who had a hand constructing this scenario – a list which includes songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and directors Jared Bush (Zootopia), Byron Howard (Tangled) and Charise Castro Smith – do have trouble filling up every second of the film’s admittedly brisk 99-minute running time. There is some padding here, and a couple of the musical numbers, as boisterous and colorful as they may be, do somewhat overstay their welcome.

But the animation is stunningly gorgeous, and Mirabel is a wonderful main character. Spending time with her is a royal treat. There’s a great bit where she gives all of herself to assist her nephew Antonio (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) to find his inner courage to walk through the door leading to his gift on his fifth birthday. Later, there is another stellar sequence where she ventures into her missing uncle Bruno’s (John Leguizamo) room, discovering a wonderland of sand and stone that’s as dangerous as it is spectacular.

I also liked Mirabel’s interactions with the Madrigal home itself. It is a living, breathing entity, moving pieces of itself seemingly at whim. It is immediately apparent that, while the abode adores all of those who reside within its supernatural walls, Mirabel holds a special place inside its heart. The duo has a relationship built on a solid foundation of trust, the house knowing the young woman protects it, not because it has gifted her with some magical ability, but because she loves what it has done for her family, asking nothing back from it or the candle in return.

Miranda’s songs and composer Germaine Franco’s (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) score work in delightful tandem, an opening number featuring Mirabel introducing each member of her family along with their abilities undeniably terrific. Another, this one centered on Isabela and her realization she doesn’t have to only grow roses all the time, is equally wonderful, and might just be my favorite musical moment in the film.

It’s never a surprise where all of this is headed. What is, at least somewhat, is how bracingly emotional the filmmakers end up making the climactic moments. There’s a shared journey into the past between grandmother and granddaughter that’s sublime, making the realization that Mirabel might possess the greatest gift of any of the Madrigals hit with a moderately unexpected impact. Encanto earns its tears, this aria to familial togetherness a loving concerto of community I’d happily hum along with whenever the opportunity to do so might arise.

Film Rating: 3 (out of 4)