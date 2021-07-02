Ferociously Unsubtle Forever Purge Channels Current Events

The Purge franchise might go down as one of the more prescient exploitation horror-action series of the 21st century. Writer James DeMonaco’s brainchild has morphed from its modest 2013 home invasion roots to, with the arrival of The Forever Purge, full-on commenting on the United States drowning in extreme rightwing propaganda, racist fearmongering and political incitement to violence.

The Forever Purge (2021) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

There’s nothing subtle about this fifth entry, and I can’t help but feel that’s exactly as it should be. The country-wide insurrection that makes up the majority of the 103-minute running time doesn’t pull any of its morbidly unsettling punches. The white supremacists who make a collective decision to keep the yearly Purge Night going forever until only “true Americans” (i.e. straight white people) are left in the continental U.S. are suitably disgusting. They’re all the worst sort of people on every level, and there’s nothing wrong whatsoever with DeMonaco and director Everardo Gout (Days of Grace) showcasing them as such.

There does, however, come a point where reality and fantasy too closely mirror. With the events of January 6, as over the top as the terrors depicted in this film might be, they still pale in comparison to the reality of what happened on that day. We’ve gotten a small taste of what this sort of formerly unthinkably dystopian fantasy nightmare might actually look like, and as expertly executed as Gout stages things, I still found the inherent thrills and chills of this particular nationwide trauma slightly muted because of that.

The most unsettling aspect of this sequel is how it captures the zeitgeist fear of so many as to how easy it is for a well-financed political minority to take back power after a shellacking at the ballot box. This story takes place four years after the events of The Purge: Election Year. The New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) are swept back into power in the House, Senate and Presidency with the aid of state and local governments curbing voting rights along with a major assist from wealthy donors bankrolling nativist propaganda to rile up their rightwing base.

Sound familiar? DeMonaco and Gout do what all good down-and-dirty horror filmmakers are supposed to do and play on real fears while pulling zero punches while they do it. The thriller is pointedly aggressive in how it approaches its subject matter, unafraid to revel in its exploitation roots while at the same time offering up giant dollops of purposefully obvious social commentary.

For those in need a plot synopsis, after the first Purge Night of the newly reinstalled NFFA concludes, Texas rancher Caleb Tucker (Will Patton), his son Dylan (Josh Lucas), Dylan’s pregnant wife Cassie (Cassidy Freeman) and Dylan’s younger sister Harper (Leven Rambin) awake to discover the evening’s carnage is still ongoing. With the aid of two of their undocumented ranch hands, Juan (Tenoch Huerta) and T.T. (Alejandro Edda), and Juan’s wife Adela (Ana de la Reguera), all of them flee to the only safe haven open to them: Mexico.

The Forever Purge (2021) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

It’s all very well directed by Gout, the action scenes having a punchy magnetism that are as brutal as they are cutthroat. It should also be noted that de la Reguera delivers a ferocious, scene-stealing performance. She takes DeMonaco’s material and makes it sing in ways far beyond anything he likely dreamt possible. Her Adela is the best character this franchise has introduced since Frank Grillo burst onto screens as Leo Barnes in The Purge: Anarchy. She’s terrific.

If this is the last theatrical chapter of The Purge, this fifth outing gets the job done. Much like 2018’s The First Purge, this new entry dials into so many hot button issues keeping track of them all amidst all of the bloodshed is alluringly hypnotic. The Forever Purge also puts the minority members of its cast front and center, their steadfast heroism a call to action to stand up against fascism, extremist ideology and racist violence worth listening to.

Film Rating: 3 (out of 4)