Bleak Model House Confidently Struts Down the Horror Catwalk

Indie horror effort Model House is a perfect case study of judging a film for what it is and not for what you want or expect it to be. After viewing the trailer, I admit I let myself think this was going to be a silly throwaway effort overflowing with gore, laughs, and purposefully ridiculous plotting. This was not the case.

Model House (2024) | PHOTO: Shout! Studios

Instead, writer-director Derek Pike treats his rather shrewd premise seriously, doesn’t pull any punches for the sake of a few cheap laughs, and tasks his ensemble to play things in an emotionally grounded manner that amplifies the emotional stakes for the tale’s five terrified protagonists. The filmmaker attempts to craft a thriller that’s more similar to something like Bryan Bertino’s The Strangers than it is to Adam Wingard’s You’re Next, and it’s my fault for going into it assuming the opposite.

In alternate hands, the scenario for Pike’s feature-length debut easily could have gone in the direction of horror comedy instead of semi-dour horror social commentary. Five models on a weekend swimwear shoot, one of whom, Zoe (CoryAnne Roberts), is a last-minute replacement, are staying together in a secluded house in an upscale neighborhood. After spending the evening fooling around and creating content for their individual social media accounts, a pair of masked intruders (Scout Taylor-Compton, Chris Zylka) break in and hold them hostage.

The idea is that this pair of baddies are going to compose social media posts on each woman’s account in their name and direct their large mass of followers to donate money to a fake charity that’s in honor of a recently deceased supermodel (she’s the person Zoe was sent to replace). At first, everything goes as planned, but this wouldn’t be a slasher if all went smoothly and nobody got hurt. The models are forced to fight for their lives when the home invaders accidentally remove their masks, and it soon becomes clear at least one of them is perfectly fine with murdering them all if that’s what it takes to get away unscathed.

Initially, Pike plays this fairly fast and loose. Zoe is a bit of an insecure goofball, badly spraining her ankle in her zeal to make an impression during the first day’s photo shoot. She’s stuck in the house wearing a boot, hobbling around as quickly as she can while the other ladies prance around the house taking photos, shooting videos, and coming up with ways to generate content to keep them in the public eye.

What I liked about all of this is that Pike refuses to laugh at these five women. While they can be slightly superficial — no shock there — that does not mean they still aren’t human beings. They each have their own insecurities. They are all dealing with their own side issues. But while they have some prickly fun with Zoe, they do not make fun of her. She may be new to their group but she is still one of them and, also like them, she has worked hard to get where she’s at in the industry. Zoe deserves their support and respect, so as much as they play some pranks and gently rib the newcomer for her low follower count, none of it comes from a place of vitriol or is cruelly petty.

But for all the playful vibes generated during the introductory third, the mood decidedly changes when the invaders show up. Not immediately, and I do appreciate that Pike doesn’t just transform his story into a nihilistic exercise in abuse and carnage the very second the potentially violent pair forces their way into the house. Instead, he lets this happen organically, the five models dealing with their perilous situation in emotionally distinct ways, while their captors do exactly the same when things begin to work out differently than they originally planned.

Still, when this change happens, I found it jarring. A jolt of unanticipated violence begins the downward spiral into chaos, and where Taylor-Compton’s character has somewhat prepared for things to go haywire, the same cannot be said about her befuddled partner in crime. As portrayed by Zylka, this guy is completely out of his depth. His character has allowed himself to be talked into something that’s not going to pan out as expected, and instead of being rich, it’s all too likely that the best-case scenario is he ends up in jail — that is if he doesn’t end up bruised, battered, bloodied, and wrapped up in plastic to be disposed of later right alongside the five models.

To say things get dark is an obvious understatement. Not Martyrs, Wolf Creek, or Funny Games level of nasty, but close enough that the comparison isn’t entirely out of whack. Pike is vicious, death coming with a gruesome suddenness that startled me. I discovered I shouldn’t become too enamored with any of these women, and it’s honestly a little unpleasant with how a couple of characters are so casually dispatched.

Model House (2024) | PHOTO: Shout! Studios

Because of this, the facets of the final third that do end up being silly, clever, or even comedic don’t quite work. Pike doesn’t have a firm enough handle on events to make these climactic tonal shifts work without calling attention to themselves. It all builds to a battle of wills between Roberts and Taylor-Compton, and while this isn’t surprising, that the pair end up on a level intellectual playing field still comes across as something of a convenient script contrivance. As good as the two actors are, their face-off frustratingly doesn’t have any oomph, and I can’t help but wonder if there were one or two additional scenes Pike had in mind for their characters that were edited out of the final cut to get the running time to a brisk 85 minutes.

Still, this thriller did just enough to win me over. Once I got on its wavelength, I found I was interested enough in learning how things were going to turn out to cut Pike some slack. The filmmaker shows promise, and I appreciate that he refuses to bow to audience-friendly grindhouse convention and instead showcases a bleak killer instinct that’s chilling. For those open to downbeat descents into carnage, Model House struts across the horror catwalk with cheerless confidence.

– Review reprinted courtesy of the SGN in Seattle

Film Rating: 2½ (out of 4)