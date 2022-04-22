Nicolas Cage as Nick Cage Makes Massive Talent Hysterically Essential

Some roles an actor waits their entire career for. Others, it takes an entire career for an actor to have the ability, the acumen, and the courage to play them. For Nicolas Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a combination of those two concepts. The multitalented actor was born to play the title role in this film. It is also a role offering the type of mind-blowing challenge he’s been waiting decades to sink his teeth into.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) | PHOTO: Lionsgate

But it took a wide-ranging career filled with flamboyant turns coupled with a period of being a bona fide action megastar which just as suddenly spiraled into a series of strange, barely released, and mostly non-theatrical endeavors for Cage to be able to pull off such an audacious challenge as the one presented him by director and co-writer Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment). The Leaving Las Vegas Academy Award-winner is portraying a character named “Nick Cage,” a talented actor with a sizeable ego and a fading career who is starting to wonder if it’s time for him to retire, and it’s a character who has a filmography that’s the mirror image of Cage’s real one.

It’s an audacious balancing act, one that marvelously melds fact and fiction, satirizing modern Hollywood and the current state of cinematic media with insightful authority. Gormican and co-writer Kevin Etten are having an obvious blast brazenly playing with convention and subverting audience expectation, while Cage throws himself into the proceedings so completely he ends up giving one of the finest comedic performances of his entire, justly celebrated career.

Nick Cage is at a crossroads. He’s not getting the parts he used to and is starting to feel that roles in films like Face/Off, Moonstruck, and Adaptation will never come his way again. The actor is equally upset he’s not been a great father to his teenage daughter Addy (Lily Sheen), his loving – if exasperated – ex-wife Olivia (Sharon Horgan) wondering if he’ll ever put his family’s needs first before it’s too late to do anything about it.

Things take a strange turn when Cage is invited to the birthday party of wealthy superfan Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) and is offered a $1 million appearance fee. It’s too great a sum for the actor to turn down. But what he expects will be nothing more than a brief weekend getaway at a secluded island estate turns out to be something far more complicated. The U.S. government has Javi under surveillance. They believe he’s the powerful leader of a brutal crime syndicate, and a perky CIA agent, Vivian (Tiffany Haddish), wants Cage to infiltrate the man’s household and funnel them vital covert information.

Suffice it to say, things get even stranger. No one is who they say they are, and Cage’s family unintentionally ends up in the middle of a life and death situation with international implications. The actor channels some of his most legendary and memorable roles to survive and, in the process, discovers a reason to keep on acting and develops a close friendship with Javi, even though he may be a ruthless killer hiding behind a charmingly dopey façade.

I’m not going to say how any of this works out. While Gormican and Etten don’t go out of their way to conceal any of their bigger secrets, there’s still a great deal of fun to be had in discovering which side of the proverbial fence Javi resides on. Identity is a big part of the proceedings, and I’m not about to spoil any of the bigger reveals the filmmakers make at least a somewhat veiled attempt to conceal.

It is watching Cage and Pascal work together where the true magic lies, the pair generating such magnetic chemistry it leaps right off the screen. They make beautiful music together, and had this all been nothing more than a Before Sunrise-type, dialogue-heavy sojourn of the duo walking around a sunny locale talking about everything from Vampire’s Kiss to Guarding Tess to Mandy that would have been perfectly fine with me.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) | PHOTO: Lionsgate

There is a point where things get a bit more surrealistically serious. In the last third of the picture, the bullet and body count rise, and the action slides slightly more into the spotlight and pushes many of the comedic elements off to the side. While effectively staged and not without merit, this portion of the tale is far less interesting than the goofy bromance that came before it, and my interest did wane slightly during all of this tire-squealing chaos.

But Gormican rights the ship nicely, supplying a climax that had me grinning ear-to-ear. Cage sells it all with superlative aplomb, his willingness to go for broke while at the same time delivering on the emotional core of his character’s internalized journey to self-actualization is sublime. The actor’s manic enthusiasm – at times in dual roles – is infectious, as is his yearning to be a decent human being and an even better father. Cage knocks it out of the park, making The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent a triumphant culmination of a career that’s hopefully far from over.

Film Rating: 3½ (out of 4)