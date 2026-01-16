Heavy Metal Bone Temple is a Theologically Dense Thrill Ride into Life, Death, and Resurrection

While I’m not ready to say I liked 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple more than I did its magnificent predecessor, last summer’s 28 Years Later, I will definitively state that director Nia DaCosta, writer Alex Garland, and producer Danny Boyle deliver one of the more ambitious, disturbing, thought-provoking, and all-around awesome sequels I’m likely to see in 2026 — and it’s only January. This masterfully calibrated entry in the 28 Days Later universe is an angelically abhorrent stunner, overflowing in astutely humanistic insights and socially prescient commentary that’s meticulously intermixed amidst all the gruesome ultraviolence and skull-crushing intensity. Calling it unforgettable barely scratches the surface.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) | PHOTO: Sony

Picking up soon after the events of the previous installment, young Spike (Alfie Williams) finds himself in the clutches of Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his seven malevolent, blonde-haired Fingers, all of whom are also named Jimmy. Spike must fight one-on-one with a Finger. If he kills his assailant, he’ll take that kid’s place, be renamed “Jimmy,” and get to look forward to a future of pillaging, marauding, and doing all sorts of irredeemable mischief at Sir Jimmy’s direction alongside the other Fingers. Not exactly a happy ending.

But if he doesn’t? Death is death, and it’s probably better to have it come via the knife of a Finger than delivered by the blood-smeared teeth of one of the marauding infected that roam freely throughout the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) remains the custodian of his bone temple ossuary. During one of his outings to bring back the carcasses of the dead so they may have a final resting place and not be left to rot alone, he again encounters the powerful alpha he has nicknamed “Samson” (Chi Lewis-Parry). Stunning him with a morphine dart, something keeps the physician from killing the Rage Virus-infected behemoth. Instead, he treats the zombie’s wounds. There’s something different about Samson, a peculiarity that has Dr. Kelson wondering if there’s more going on behind the man’s eyes than a single-minded desire to rip off the heads of his victims and feast on their mutilated remains.

While this is still Spike’s coming-of-age story, this time he takes on the persona of an active observer with the two parallel plots revolving around Sir Jimmy Crystal and Dr. Kelson sliding into the spotlight. The former is a giddily devout satanist, his world shattering so completely in childhood that he now believes he is the son of the Devil himself, charged with giving humanity “charity” by ending lives and sending souls to Hell. More peace there, after all, than there is amidst the carnage of this zombie wasteland that’s been coldly discarded by the remainder of the world to rot away out of sight (and callously out of mind).

Dr. Kelson is an atheist, but he also still believes in his Hippocratic oath. His relationship — friendship? — with Samson reignites something inside of him, a desire to not only ease the constant suffering of the infected, but maybe even resume his experiments involving the Rage Virus itself. Dr. Kelson has no illusions that he’ll find a cure, not with his limited resources and with scientists around the globe seemingly giving up on finding a vaccine entirely. But he may be able to give the infected back something they’ve been missing for almost three decades now — their freewill.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) | PHOTO: Sony

There’s no question as to whether Sir Jimmy Crystal, his Fingers, and Dr. Kelson will all come into contact; the mystery is what will happen when they do. The entire film is designed to be one gory march that leads directly to that destination. But how it gets there? And what happens when these two polar opposite men meet? And how this affects Spike and his evolving understanding of this world and the people who are struggling to survive within it? That all comes as a surprise. There are no easy answers, and the debates over each question of existence, religion, and morality are fascinating in their penetrating meditative specificity.

While this universe remains grounded in the rules Garland and Boyle established in 28 Days Later (and reaffirmed with 28 Years Later), at no point did I feel like DaCosta was handicapped by what either had previously crafted. This is a lushly vibrant sojourn into an apocalypse, the colorfully vibrant widescreen cinematography crafted by Judas and the Black Messiah Oscar-nominee Sean Bobbitt generating an immersive, almost dreamlike aura that gives the gut-wrenching terrors a painterly urgency that’s beauteously unsettling. Editor Jake Roberts (Hell or High Water) eschews the documentary-like verité style of the previous entries, allowing scenes to play out to their maximum intensity, no matter how repugnant or disturbing they may be to endure.

But it is how DaCosta handles the intricacies of Garland’s rich, multilayered screenplay that truly impressed me. She has an ability to make scenes of theological discussion come off as authentically of the moment and not like some flowery back-and-forth written by a talented, if possibly pretentious, playwright. When O’Connell and Fiennes do get together, their relationship is nothing like I imagined it was going to be. DaCosta gives them the freedom to bounce off one another with tentatively relatable vibrancy. Fear, happiness, curiosity, even joy; Sir Jimmy and Dr. Kelson experience it all. The pair travel along an uncertain road as they take careful steps toward a deeper understanding, each inspired by the other to continue their work for as long as they can and no matter what the cost may prove to be.

Performances are strong throughout, and there isn’t a weak link amongst the ensemble. While Fiennes and O’Connell are unquestionably the leads and are equally extraordinary, praise must also be given to Lewis-Parry as Samson and Erin Kellyman as Sir Jimmy’s most menacing finger, Jimmy Ink. I don’t want to say too much about either actor here, as going into the intricacies of their characters does tread into spoiler territory. But both are superb, and neither plays it safe. These are introspectively rich portraits of fractured humanity starting to heal itself even when it initially didn’t know it needed to (or even how to go about doing so in the first place).

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026) | PHOTO: Sony

The seeds do get set for a third entry in the 28 Years Later part of Garland and Boyle’s overarching tale. While this cliffhanger isn’t as jaw-dropping or as sudden as the last entry’s, I do imagine some will exit the theater feeling somewhat unfulfilled. It’s a big tease, and while I applauded, I did hear a few muffled sighs from members of my preview audience when the screen went black and the familiar strains of a certain John Murphy theme seamlessly wormed their way inside composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s dynamically pugnacious score.

Not that it matters. The Bone Temple is phenomenal. Wild, weird, and overflowing in rich ideas, the film is a deliciously nasty soliloquy of birth, death, and resurrection that begins like some tragically austere Puccini operetta only to climax with death metal majesty like it’s the most raucous Iron Maiden concert ever staged. Armageddon has rarely been this beautiful. Or this profound.

– Review reprinted courtesy of the SGN in Seattle

Film Rating: 3½ (out of 4)