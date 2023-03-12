95th Annual Academy Awards – Predictions

Multiverse sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once primed to dominate the Oscars

It’s been a little while since we’ve had a genuine juggernaut dominate at the Academy Awards, where one film was victorious in the majority of the categories in which it was nominated. In fact, the last time this happened was almost two decades ago, in 2004, when Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King went a perfect 11 for 11, joining Titanic and Ben-Hur as the only motion pictures to go home with that many Oscars.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) | PHOTO: A24

Even though it has 11 nominations as well, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once cannot ascend to the same heights as those three Best Picture–winning titans. But that’s only because stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are battling it out in the same category, Best Supporting Actress, which makes tying the all-time mark virtually impossible (there’s always the possibility of a tie, but that’s not happening).

Be that as it may, make no mistake: this multiverse melodrama about an immigrant family battling the forces of good and evil and struggling with indifference, parental neglect, lost dreams, romance, and all sorts of additional interpersonal calamities is primed to be the big story during this Sunday’s 95th annual Academy Awards telecast. If the film were to win in all ten categories in which it is nominated, I wouldn’t be even moderately surprised.

Not bad for a strange, wildly original fantasia of martial arts, slapstick comedy, tearful tragedy, hot dog fingers, dildo fisticuffs, and familial reconciliation. The great Michelle Yeoh stars in a role unlike any other she’s had in her legendary 40-year career, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies favorite Ke Huy Quan makes his return to the big screen for the first time in over three decades.

If there is going to be an upset, look to Germany’s searing All Quiet on the Western Front and director Baz Luhrmann’s raucously untamed Elvis as the likely upstarts, at least as far the big prize is concerned. The former shocked everyone when it took home Best Film along with nine other awards at last month’s BAFTAs. As for the latter, star Austin Butler is all but locked to win Best Actor for his masterful performance as Elvis Presley (although The Whale star Brendan Fraser certainly still has a puncher’s chance to pull off an upset), while history has shown us that Elvis itself is the type of larger-than-life, high-energy musical sensation Academy voters tend to be drawn to.

Tár (2022) | PHOTO: Focus Features

It also wouldn’t shock anyone if Cate Blanchett were to win her third Oscar — her second for Best Actress — for Tár. But with Yeoh’s recent Screen Actors Guild victory, that’s looking more and more unlikely. Both are deserving, and stranger things have certainly happened, but it’s hard to imagine that Academy voters won’t take the opportunity to award a bona fide international icon for the performance of her career.

There will be plenty of additional drama throughout the night, some of which will have nothing to do with the awards themselves. It’s easy to wonder what might transpire, after last year’s unhinged debacle, where some categories were presented before the live show began, the comedy fell flat, and there was so much peculiar “filler” material that one might have suspected that the producers were attempting to sabotage their own show. And that’s not even mentioning the “slap” seen and heard all around the world in one of the wildest moments in all of Oscar history.

Anyhow, here are my predictions as to who will emerge victorious in every category at this year’s Academy Awards. Just for fun, I’ve also included my personal picks in the top categories as to what I want to win, along with a film or a performance I wish would have been nominated instead. Enjoy!

BEST PICTURE

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking

Will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win: The Banshees of Inisherin

Not nominated, should have been: Glass Onion

BEST DIRECTOR

Nominees: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Todd Field (Tár), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Will win: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Should win: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Not nominated, should have been: Charlotte Wells (Aftersun)

BEST ACTOR

Nominees: Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living), Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Will win: Austin Butler

Should win: Colin Farrell

Not nominated, should have been: Park Hae-il (Decision to Leave)

BEST ACTRESS

Nominees: Ana de Armas (Blonde), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Will win: Michelle Yeoh

Should win: Michelle Yeoh

Not nominated, should have been: Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nominees: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Will win: Ke Huy Quan

Should win: Barry Keoghan

Not nominated, should have been: Harry Melling (The Pale Blue Eye)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nominees: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Will win: Jamie Lee Curtis

Should win: Kerry Condon

Not nominated, should have been: Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion, Living, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking

Will win: Women Talking

Should win: Glass Onion

Not nominated, should have been: Bones and All

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Nominees: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Triangle of Sadness

Will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win: The Banshees of Inisherin

Not nominated, should have been: Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Nominees: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast, Turning Red

Will win: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Should win: Turning Red

Not nominated, should have been: My Father’s Dragon

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Nominees: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters, Navalny

Will win: Navalny

Should win: Fire of Love

Not nominated, should have been: Cow

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, EO, The Quiet Girl

Will win: All Quiet on the Western Front

Should win: All Quiet on the Western Front

Not nominated, should have been: Decision to Leave

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Elvis, Empire of Light, Tár

Will win: Elvis

Should win: Elvis

Not nominated, should have been: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST EDITING

Nominees: The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick

Will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win: Top Gun: Maverick

Not nominated, should have been: Nope

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans

Will win: Elvis

Should win: Babylon

Not nominated, should have been: Crimes of the Future

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Nominees: Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Will win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Should win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Not nominated, should have been: The Woman King

BEST SOUND

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick

Will win: Top Gun: Maverick

Should win: Top Gun: Maverick

Not nominated, should have been: Nope

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, The Whale

Will win: Elvis

Should win: All Quiet on the Western Front

Not nominated, should have been: Terrifier 2

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans

Will win: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win: The Banshees of Inisherin

Not nominated, should have been: The Batman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Nominees: “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), “This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once), “Naatu Naatu” (RRR), “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman), “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Will win: “Naatu Naatu”

Should win: “Naatu Naatu”

Not nominated, should have been: “1 True Love” (Turning Red)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Nominees: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick

Will win: Avatar: The Way of Water

Should win: Avatar: The Way of Water

Not nominated, should have been: Nope

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Nominees: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse; The Flying Sailor; Ice Merchants; My Year of Dicks; An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Will win: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Should win: An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Nominees: The Elephant Whisperers, Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger at the Gate

Will win: The Elephant Whisperers

Should win: The Elephant Whisperers

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Nominees: An Irish Goodbye, Ivalu, Night Ride, The Pupils, The Red Suitcase

Will win: An Irish Goodbye

Should win: An Irish Goodbye

