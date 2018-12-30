2018 Recap – Random Favorites

FAVORITES

Here are a handful of my various favorites from 2018 including fav performances, scores, songs, Blu-rays and films separated by genre. Superfluous fluff? Probably, but it’s still fun compiling all of this together into one gigantic smorgasbord of (hopefully) tasty goodness.

THIRTY FAVORITE PERFORMANCES

1. Regina Hall – Support the Girls

2. Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here

3. Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal – Blindspotting

4. Matilda Lutz – Revenge

5. Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

6. Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

7. Jakob Cedergren – The Guilty

8. Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster – Leave No Trace

9. Toni Collette – Hereditary

10. John David Washington and Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

11. Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone and Olivia Coleman – The Favourite

12. Hugh Grant – Paddington 2

13. Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

14. Nicolas Cage – Mandy

15. Steven Yeun – Burning

16. Amandla Stenberg and Russell Hornsby – The Hate U Give

17. Joanna Kulig – Cold War

18. Ella Hunt ­– Anna and the Apocalypse

19. Charlize Theron – Tully

20. Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons – Hearts Beat Loud

21. Chloë Grace Moretz – The Miseducation of Cameron Post

22. Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

23. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively – A Simple Favor

24. Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki – Widows

25. Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner and Robert Forster – What They Had

26. Dakota Johnson and Mia Goth – Suspiria

27. Kiera Knightley – Colette

28. Rachel McAdams & Jesse Plemons – Game Night

29. Alessandro Nivola – Disobedience

30. Carey Mulligan – Wildlife

TEN FAVORITE FILM SCORES

1. Red Sparrow – James Newton Howard

2. Mandy – Jóhann Jóhannsson

3. First Man – Justin Hurwitz

4. Revenge – Robin “Rob” Coudert

5. If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell

6. You Were Never Really Here – Johnny Greenwood

7. BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard

8. Colette – Thomas Adès

9. Ocean’s Eight – Daniel Pemberton

10. Annihilation – Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury

TEN FAVORITE SONGS

1. “Hearts Beat Loud” – Hearts Beat Loud

2. “All the Stars” – Black Panther

3. “We Won’t Move” – The Hate U Give

4. “Hollywood Ending” – Anna and the Apocalypse

5. “Always Remember Us This Way” – A Star Is Born

6. “The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

7. “The Big Unknown” – Widows

8. “Human Voice” – Anna and the Apocalypse

9. “I’ll Fight” – RBG

10. “Shallow” – A Star Is Born

FIVE FAVORITE ACTION FILMS

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

2. Black Panther

3. Braven

4. Tomb Raider

5. The Night Comes for Us

FIVE FAVORITE COMEDIES

1. The Favourite

2. A Simple Favor

3. Anna and the Apocalypse

4. Game Night

5. Crazy Rich Asians

FIVE FAVORITE FAMILY FILMS

1. Paddington 2

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

3. Mary Poppins Returns

4. Ralph Breaks the Internet

5. Christopher Robin



TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS

It is was a spectacular year for Horror so we’re going a full ten here. Heck, I’m even going to list ten honorable mentions just for the heck of it.

1. Revenge

2. Suspiria

3. Anna and the Apocalypse

4. A Quiet Place

5. Hereditary

6. The Endless

7. Mandy

8. Annihilation

9. Unsane

10. Upgrade

HONORABLE MENTIONS

11. Marrowbone

12. Halloween

13. Ghost Stories

14. What Keeps You Alive

15. The Housemaid

16. Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

17. Pyewacket

18. The House with a Clock in Its Walls

19. Overlord

20. The Devil’s Doorway

FIVE FAVORITE MUSICALS

1. Hearts Beat Loud

2. Cold War

3. Anna and the Apocalypse

4. Mary Poppins Returns

5. A Star Is Born

FIVE FAVORITE SCIENCE FICTION FILMS

1. Annihilation

2. Upgrade

3. Solo: A Star Wars Story

4. Bumblebee

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp

FIVE FAVORITE THRILLERS

1. You Were Never Really Here

2. The Guilty

3. A Simple Favor

4. Widows

5. Double Lover

FORTY FAVORITE BLU-RAYS

1. Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema 1946-2003 – Criterion Collection

2. Batman: The Completed Animated Series – Warner Archive Collection

3. Night of the Living Dead (1968) – Criterion Collection

4. Dietrich & von Sternberg in Hollywood – Criterion Collection

5. Trick ‘r Treat: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory

6. The Florida Project – Lionsgate Home Entertainment

7. The Age of Innocence (1993) – Criterion Collection

8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4K Ultra HD) – Walt Disney Home Entertainment

9. 2001: A Space Odyssey (4K Ultra HD) – Warner Home Entertainment

10. The Magnificent Ambersons – Criterion Collection

11. Zombie: 3-Disc Limited Edition – Blue Underground

12. In the Mouth of Madness (Collector’s Edition) – Shout! Factory

13. The Awful Truth – Criterion Collection

14. Creepshow: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory

15. Matinee (Collector’s Edition) – Shout! Factory

16. Deep Red: Limited Edition – Arrow Home Entertainment

17. The Tingler – Shout! Factory

18. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – Warner Archive Collection

19. Deep Rising: 20th Anniversary Edition – Kino Lorber Studio Classics

20. Elevator to the Gallows – Criterion Collection

21. Candyman: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory

22. Hardware (1990) – Ronin Flix

23. De Niro & De Palma: The Early Years – Arrow Home Entertainment

24. The Critters Collection – Shout! Factory

25. Gothic (Vestron Collector’s Series) – Lionsgate Home Entertainment

26. It’s Alive Trilogy – Shout! Factory

27. The Thomas Crown Affair: 50th Anniversary Edition – Kino Lorber Studio Classics

28. The Curse of the Cat People – Shout! Factory

29. The Strangers: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory

30. Lady Bird – Lionsgate Home Entertainment

31. Maximum Overdrive (Vestron Collector’s Series) – Lionsgate Home Entertainment

32. Gun Crazy – Warner Archive Collection

33. The Changeling (Limited Edition – Severin Films

34. La Belle Noiseuse – Cohen Media Group

35. Annihilation (4K Ultra HD) – Paramount Home Entertainment

36. The ‘Bubs: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory

37. The Post (4K Ultra HD) – 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

38. Platoon – Shout! Factory

39. The Night Stalker & The Night Strangler – Kino Lorber Studio Classics

40. The Sea Hawk – Warner Archive Collection

