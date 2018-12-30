2018 Recap – Random Favorites

FAVORITES
Here are a handful of my various favorites from 2018 including fav performances, scores, songs, Blu-rays and films separated by genre. Superfluous fluff? Probably, but it’s still fun compiling all of this together into one gigantic smorgasbord of (hopefully) tasty goodness.
THIRTY FAVORITE PERFORMANCES
1. Regina Hall – Support the Girls
2. Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here
3. Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal – Blindspotting
4. Matilda Lutz – Revenge
5. Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
6. Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
7. Jakob Cedergren – The Guilty
8. Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster – Leave No Trace
9. Toni Collette – Hereditary
10. John David Washington and Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
11. Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone and Olivia Coleman – The Favourite
12. Hugh Grant – Paddington 2
13. Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
14. Nicolas Cage – Mandy
15. Steven Yeun – Burning
16. Amandla Stenberg and Russell Hornsby – The Hate U Give
17. Joanna Kulig – Cold War
18. Ella Hunt – Anna and the Apocalypse
19. Charlize Theron – Tully
20. Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons – Hearts Beat Loud
21. Chloë Grace Moretz – The Miseducation of Cameron Post
22. Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
23. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively – A Simple Favor
24. Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki – Widows
25. Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner and Robert Forster – What They Had
26. Dakota Johnson and Mia Goth – Suspiria
27. Kiera Knightley – Colette
28. Rachel McAdams & Jesse Plemons – Game Night
29. Alessandro Nivola – Disobedience
30. Carey Mulligan – Wildlife
TEN FAVORITE FILM SCORES
1. Red Sparrow – James Newton Howard
2. Mandy – Jóhann Jóhannsson
3. First Man – Justin Hurwitz
4. Revenge – Robin “Rob” Coudert
5. If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell
6. You Were Never Really Here – Johnny Greenwood
7. BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard
8. Colette – Thomas Adès
9. Ocean’s Eight – Daniel Pemberton
10. Annihilation – Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury
TEN FAVORITE SONGS
1. “Hearts Beat Loud” – Hearts Beat Loud
2. “All the Stars” – Black Panther
3. “We Won’t Move” – The Hate U Give
4. “Hollywood Ending” – Anna and the Apocalypse
5. “Always Remember Us This Way” – A Star Is Born
6. “The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns
7. “The Big Unknown” – Widows
8. “Human Voice” – Anna and the Apocalypse
9. “I’ll Fight” – RBG
10. “Shallow” – A Star Is Born
FIVE FAVORITE ACTION FILMS
1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout
2. Black Panther
3. Braven
4. Tomb Raider
5. The Night Comes for Us
FIVE FAVORITE COMEDIES
1. The Favourite
2. A Simple Favor
3. Anna and the Apocalypse
4. Game Night
5. Crazy Rich Asians
FIVE FAVORITE FAMILY FILMS
1. Paddington 2
2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
3. Mary Poppins Returns
4. Ralph Breaks the Internet
5. Christopher Robin
TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS
It is was a spectacular year for Horror so we’re going a full ten here. Heck, I’m even going to list ten honorable mentions just for the heck of it.
1. Revenge
2. Suspiria
3. Anna and the Apocalypse
4. A Quiet Place
5. Hereditary
6. The Endless
7. Mandy
8. Annihilation
9. Unsane
10. Upgrade
HONORABLE MENTIONS
11. Marrowbone
12. Halloween
13. Ghost Stories
14. What Keeps You Alive
15. The Housemaid
16. Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
17. Pyewacket
18. The House with a Clock in Its Walls
19. Overlord
20. The Devil’s Doorway
FIVE FAVORITE MUSICALS
1. Hearts Beat Loud
2. Cold War
3. Anna and the Apocalypse
4. Mary Poppins Returns
5. A Star Is Born
FIVE FAVORITE SCIENCE FICTION FILMS
1. Annihilation
2. Upgrade
3. Solo: A Star Wars Story
4. Bumblebee
5. Ant-Man and the Wasp
FIVE FAVORITE THRILLERS
1. You Were Never Really Here
2. The Guilty
3. A Simple Favor
4. Widows
5. Double Lover
FORTY FAVORITE BLU-RAYS
1. Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema 1946-2003 – Criterion Collection
2. Batman: The Completed Animated Series – Warner Archive Collection
3. Night of the Living Dead (1968) – Criterion Collection
4. Dietrich & von Sternberg in Hollywood – Criterion Collection
5. Trick ‘r Treat: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory
6. The Florida Project – Lionsgate Home Entertainment
7. The Age of Innocence (1993) – Criterion Collection
8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (4K Ultra HD) – Walt Disney Home Entertainment
9. 2001: A Space Odyssey (4K Ultra HD) – Warner Home Entertainment
10. The Magnificent Ambersons – Criterion Collection
11. Zombie: 3-Disc Limited Edition – Blue Underground
12. In the Mouth of Madness (Collector’s Edition) – Shout! Factory
13. The Awful Truth – Criterion Collection
14. Creepshow: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory
15. Matinee (Collector’s Edition) – Shout! Factory
16. Deep Red: Limited Edition – Arrow Home Entertainment
17. The Tingler – Shout! Factory
18. Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – Warner Archive Collection
19. Deep Rising: 20th Anniversary Edition – Kino Lorber Studio Classics
20. Elevator to the Gallows – Criterion Collection
21. Candyman: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory
22. Hardware (1990) – Ronin Flix
23. De Niro & De Palma: The Early Years – Arrow Home Entertainment
24. The Critters Collection – Shout! Factory
25. Gothic (Vestron Collector’s Series) – Lionsgate Home Entertainment
26. It’s Alive Trilogy – Shout! Factory
27. The Thomas Crown Affair: 50th Anniversary Edition – Kino Lorber Studio Classics
28. The Curse of the Cat People – Shout! Factory
29. The Strangers: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory
30. Lady Bird – Lionsgate Home Entertainment
31. Maximum Overdrive (Vestron Collector’s Series) – Lionsgate Home Entertainment
32. Gun Crazy – Warner Archive Collection
33. The Changeling (Limited Edition – Severin Films
34. La Belle Noiseuse – Cohen Media Group
35. Annihilation (4K Ultra HD) – Paramount Home Entertainment
36. The ‘Bubs: Collector’s Edition – Shout! Factory
37. The Post (4K Ultra HD) – 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
38. Platoon – Shout! Factory
39. The Night Stalker & The Night Strangler – Kino Lorber Studio Classics
40. The Sea Hawk – Warner Archive Collection