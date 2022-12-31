2022 Recap – Odds & Ends

FIFTY GREAT PERFORMANCES
1. Mia Goth – Pearl
2. Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
3. Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, & Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
4. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, & Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
5. Park Hae-il & Tang Wei – Decision to Leave
6. Tilda Swinton – The Eternal Daughter
7. Austin Butler – Elvis
8. Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion
9. Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal
10. Keke Palmer – Nope
11. Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
12 . Anna Cobb – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
13. Claire Foy & Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
14. Nicole Kidman – The Northman
15. Danielle Deadwyler – Till
16. Sandra Oh – Turning Red
17. Ben Aldridge – Spoiler Alert
18. Cate Blanchett – Tár
19. Rebecca Hall – Resurrection
20. Felix Kammerer – All Quiet on the Western Front
21. Kristin Stewart – Crimes of the Future
22. Rachel Sennot – Bodies Bodies Bodies
23. Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
24. Amber Midthunder & Dakota Beavers – Prey
25. Harry Melling – The Pale Blue Eye
26. Margot Robbie – Babylon
27. Frankie Corio & Paul Mescal – Aftersun
28. Ralph Fiennes & Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
29. Brittany Snow – X
30. Taylor Russell & Mark Rylance – Bones and All
31. Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
32. Lashana Lynch & Sheila Atim – The Woman King
33. Pedro Pascal – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
34. Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
35. Kali Reis – Catch the Fair One
36. Brendan Fraser & Hong Chau – The Whale
37. Tom Hanks – A Man Called Otto
38. Bowen Yang – Fire Island
39. Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan & Samantha Morton – She Said
40. Owen Wilson – Marry Me
41. Zoë Kravitz – Kimi
42. Dan Lauria – Potato Dreams of America
43. Antonio Bandera & Florence Pugh – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
44. Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
45. Olivia Colman & Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
46. Odessa A’zion & Jamie Clayton – Hellraiser
47. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Eiza González – Ambulance
48. Daisy Edgar-Jones – Where the Crawdads Sing
49. Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
50. Ryan Kwanten & J.K. Simmons – Glorious
TEN FAVORITE SCORES
1. Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
2. Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
3. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Bones and All
4. Michael Abels – Nope
5. Sarah Schachner – Prey
6. Tyler Bates & Tim Williams – Pearl
7. Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer & Lady Gaga – Top Gun: Maverick
8. Nicholas Britell & Tobias Wagner – She Said
9. Michael Giacchino – The Batman
10. Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front
TEN FAVORITE SONGS
1. “This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once
2. “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
3. “The Songcord” – Avatar: The Way of Water
4. “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
5. “On My Way” – Marry Me
6. “My Mind and Me” – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
7. “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
8. “True Love” – Turning Red
9. “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
10. “Clown Café” – Terrifier 2
TEN FAVORITE ACTION MOVIES
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Everything Everywhere All at Once
3. Prey
4. RRR
5. Avatar: The Way of Water
6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
7. The Princess
8. The Woman King
9. Ambulance
10. Violent Night
TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES
1. The Banshees of Inisherin
2. Glass Onion
3. Emergency
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. The Menu
6. Marry Me
7. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
8. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
9. Spoiler Alert
10. Fire Island
TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS
1. Pearl
2. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
3. Bones and All
4. Bodies Bodies Bodies
5. Crimes of the Future
6. Hellraiser
7. Nope
8. The Menu
9. X
10. You Won’t Be Alone
TEN FAVORITE SCI-FI / FANTASY FILMS
1. Three Thousand Years of Longing
2. Everything Everywhere All at Once
3. Prey
4. Crimes of the Future
5. Nope
6. Avatar: The Way of Water
7. The Princess
8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
9. Slash/Back
10. The Adam Project
FAVORITE PRE-2022 DISCOVERIES (Because digging into the cinematic vault is fun!)
1. It Started with Eve (1941) (D: Henry Koster)
2. Arise, My Love (1940) (D: Mitchell Leisen)
3. The Trail of the Lonesome Pine (1936) (D: Henry Hathaway)
4. Righting Wrongs (1986) (D: Corey Yuen)
5. Chicago Confidential (1957) (D: Sidney Salkow)
6. Edge of Darkness (1943) (D: Lewis Milestone)
7. Burn, Witch, Burn (1960) (D: Sidney Hayers)
8. Merrily We Live (1938) (D: Norman Z. McLeod)
9. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) (D: Rouben Mamoulian)
10. Because of Him (1946) (D: Richard Wallace)
11. The Bride Comes Home (1935) (D: Wesley Ruggles)
12. The Baby (1973) (D: Ted Post)
13. For the Love of Mary (1948) (D: Frederick de Cordova)
14. Springfield Rifle (1952) (D: André de Toth)
15. Night Nurse (1931) (D: William A. Wellman)
16. The Unsuspected (1947) (D: Michael Curtiz)
17. It’s a Wonderful World (1939) (D: W.S. Van Dyke)
18. Carson City (1952) (D: André de Toth)
19. Stunt Rock (1978) (D: Brian Trenchard-Smith)
20. No Name on the Bullet (1959) (D: Jack Arnold)
21. A Bullet for Joey (1955) (D: Lewis Allen)
22. The Thirteenth Chair (1929) (D: Tod Browning)
23. The Carey Treatment (1972) (D: Blake Edwards)
24. The Boss (1956) (D: Byron Haskin)
25. Fast Company (1938) (D: Edward Buzzell)
26. Undercurrent (1946) (D: Vincente Minnelli)
27. The Kindred (1987) (D: Stephen Carpenter, Jeffrey Obrow)
28. Night has a Thousand Eyes (1948) (D: John Farrow)
29. 100 Men and a Girl (1937) (D: Henry Koster)
30. The Cat and the Canary (1939) (D: Elliott Nugent)
31. St. Ives (1978) (D: J. Lee Thompson)
32. Zero Hour! (1957) (D: Hall Bartlett)
33. That Certain Age (1938) (D: Edward Ludwig)
34. Captains of the Clouds (1942) (D: Michael Curtiz)
35. Destination Moon (1950) (D: Irving Pichel)
36. Crime School (1938) (D: Lewis Seiler, William Clemens)
37. Enter Arsène Lupin (1944) (D: Ford Beebe)
38. Westbound (1959) (D: Budd Boetticher)
39. Ladies of the Jury (1932) (D: Lowell Sherman)
40. Miracles for Sale (1939) (D: Tod Browning)
41. Hell Drivers (1957) (D: Cy Endfield)
42. Valley of the Giants (1938) (D: William Keighley)
43. The Bedford Incident (1965) (D: James B. Harris)
44. Ride a Crooked Trail (1958) (D: Lowell Sherman)
45. Three Smart Girls Grow Up (1939) (D: Henry Koster)
46. The Fearmakers (1958) (D: Jacques Tourneur)
47. Murder on Diamond Row (1937) (D: William K. Howard)
48. Something in the Wind (1947) (D: Irving Pichel)
49. Frankenhooker (1990) (D: Frank Henenlotter)
50. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (1939) (D: William Clemens)