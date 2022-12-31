2022 Recap – Odds & Ends

FIFTY GREAT PERFORMANCES

1. Mia Goth – Pearl

2. Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

3. Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, & Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

4. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, & Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

5. Park Hae-il & Tang Wei – Decision to Leave

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022) | PHOTO: Focus Features

6. Tilda Swinton – The Eternal Daughter

7. Austin Butler – Elvis

8. Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion

9. Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal

10. Keke Palmer – Nope

Emily the Criminal (2022) | PHOTO: Roadside Attractions

11. Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

12 . Anna Cobb – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

13. Claire Foy & Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

14. Nicole Kidman – The Northman

15. Danielle Deadwyler – Till

The Northman (2022) | PHOTO: Focus Features

16. Sandra Oh – Turning Red

17. Ben Aldridge – Spoiler Alert

18. Cate Blanchett – Tár

19. Rebecca Hall – Resurrection

20. Felix Kammerer – All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) | PHOTO: Netflix

21. Kristin Stewart – Crimes of the Future

22. Rachel Sennot – Bodies Bodies Bodies

23. Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

24. Amber Midthunder & Dakota Beavers – Prey

25. Harry Melling – The Pale Blue Eye

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) | PHOTO: A24

26. Margot Robbie – Babylon

27. Frankie Corio & Paul Mescal – Aftersun

28. Ralph Fiennes & Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

29. Brittany Snow – X

30. Taylor Russell & Mark Rylance – Bones and All

X (2022) | PHOTO: A24

31. Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

32. Lashana Lynch & Sheila Atim – The Woman King

33. Pedro Pascal – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

34. Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

35. Kali Reis – Catch the Fair One

The Fabelmans (2022) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

36. Brendan Fraser & Hong Chau – The Whale

37. Tom Hanks – A Man Called Otto

38. Bowen Yang – Fire Island

39. Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan & Samantha Morton – She Said

40. Owen Wilson – Marry Me

Fire Island (2022) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

41. Zoë Kravitz – Kimi

42. Dan Lauria – Potato Dreams of America

43. Antonio Bandera & Florence Pugh – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

44. Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

45. Olivia Colman & Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Kimi (2022) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

46. Odessa A’zion & Jamie Clayton – Hellraiser

47. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Eiza González – Ambulance

48. Daisy Edgar-Jones – Where the Crawdads Sing

49. Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

50. Ryan Kwanten & J.K. Simmons – Glorious

Do Revenge (2022) | PHOTO: Netflix

TEN FAVORITE SCORES

1. Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

2. Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

3. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Bones and All

4. Michael Abels – Nope

5. Sarah Schachner – Prey

6. Tyler Bates & Tim Williams – Pearl

7. Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer & Lady Gaga – Top Gun: Maverick

8. Nicholas Britell & Tobias Wagner – She Said

9. Michael Giacchino – The Batman

10. Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front

TEN FAVORITE SONGS

1. “This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

2. “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

3. “The Songcord” – Avatar: The Way of Water

4. “Naatu Naatu” – RRR

5. “On My Way” – Marry Me

6. “My Mind and Me” – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

7. “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

8. “True Love” – Turning Red

9. “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

10. “Clown Café” – Terrifier 2

TEN FAVORITE ACTION MOVIES

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once

3. Prey

4. RRR

5. Avatar: The Way of Water

6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

7. The Princess

8. The Woman King

9. Ambulance

10. Violent Night

TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES

1. The Banshees of Inisherin

2. Glass Onion

3. Emergency

4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

5. The Menu

6. Marry Me

7. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

8. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

9. Spoiler Alert

10. Fire Island

TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS

1. Pearl

2. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

3. Bones and All

4. Bodies Bodies Bodies

5. Crimes of the Future

6. Hellraiser

7. Nope

8. The Menu

9. X

10. You Won’t Be Alone

TEN FAVORITE SCI-FI / FANTASY FILMS

1. Three Thousand Years of Longing

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once

3. Prey

4. Crimes of the Future

5. Nope

6. Avatar: The Way of Water

7. The Princess

8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

9. Slash/Back

10. The Adam Project

FAVORITE PRE-2022 DISCOVERIES (Because digging into the cinematic vault is fun!)

1. It Started with Eve (1941) (D: Henry Koster)

2. Arise, My Love (1940) (D: Mitchell Leisen)

3. The Trail of the Lonesome Pine (1936) (D: Henry Hathaway)

4. Righting Wrongs (1986) (D: Corey Yuen)

5. Chicago Confidential (1957) (D: Sidney Salkow)

6. Edge of Darkness (1943) (D: Lewis Milestone)

7. Burn, Witch, Burn (1960) (D: Sidney Hayers)

8. Merrily We Live (1938) (D: Norman Z. McLeod)

9. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) (D: Rouben Mamoulian)

10. Because of Him (1946) (D: Richard Wallace)

11. The Bride Comes Home (1935) (D: Wesley Ruggles)

12. The Baby (1973) (D: Ted Post)

13. For the Love of Mary (1948) (D: Frederick de Cordova)

14. Springfield Rifle (1952) (D: André de Toth)

15. Night Nurse (1931) (D: William A. Wellman)

16. The Unsuspected (1947) (D: Michael Curtiz)

17. It’s a Wonderful World (1939) (D: W.S. Van Dyke)

18. Carson City (1952) (D: André de Toth)

19. Stunt Rock (1978) (D: Brian Trenchard-Smith)

20. No Name on the Bullet (1959) (D: Jack Arnold)

21. A Bullet for Joey (1955) (D: Lewis Allen)

22. The Thirteenth Chair (1929) (D: Tod Browning)

23. The Carey Treatment (1972) (D: Blake Edwards)

24. The Boss (1956) (D: Byron Haskin)

25. Fast Company (1938) (D: Edward Buzzell)

26. Undercurrent (1946) (D: Vincente Minnelli)

27. The Kindred (1987) (D: Stephen Carpenter, Jeffrey Obrow)

28. Night has a Thousand Eyes (1948) (D: John Farrow)

29. 100 Men and a Girl (1937) (D: Henry Koster)

30. The Cat and the Canary (1939) (D: Elliott Nugent)

31. St. Ives (1978) (D: J. Lee Thompson)

32. Zero Hour! (1957) (D: Hall Bartlett)

33. That Certain Age (1938) (D: Edward Ludwig)

34. Captains of the Clouds (1942) (D: Michael Curtiz)

35. Destination Moon (1950) (D: Irving Pichel)

36. Crime School (1938) (D: Lewis Seiler, William Clemens)

37. Enter Arsène Lupin (1944) (D: Ford Beebe)

38. Westbound (1959) (D: Budd Boetticher)

39. Ladies of the Jury (1932) (D: Lowell Sherman)

40. Miracles for Sale (1939) (D: Tod Browning)

41. Hell Drivers (1957) (D: Cy Endfield)

42. Valley of the Giants (1938) (D: William Keighley)

43. The Bedford Incident (1965) (D: James B. Harris)

44. Ride a Crooked Trail (1958) (D: Lowell Sherman)

45. Three Smart Girls Grow Up (1939) (D: Henry Koster)

46. The Fearmakers (1958) (D: Jacques Tourneur)

47. Murder on Diamond Row (1937) (D: William K. Howard)

48. Something in the Wind (1947) (D: Irving Pichel)

49. Frankenhooker (1990) (D: Frank Henenlotter)

50. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (1939) (D: William Clemens)

