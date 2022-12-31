2022 Recap – Top 100 of 2022

TOP 100 OF 2022
I again tracked everything I watched in 2022, compiling a master list of my favorite films and placing them in a rough order of preference. As of the publication of this feature, I’d watched 320 features for the first time, 152 of which could be considered domestic new releases in the United States. With that in mind, here were the Top 100 films of 2022. It’s all one giant glorious bundle. Enjoy!
1. The Banshees of Inisherin (D: Martin McDonagh)
2. The Eternal Daughter (D: Joanna Hogg)
3. Turning Red (D: Domee Shi)
4. Pearl (D: Ti West)
5. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (D: Jane Schoenbrun) [Interview with writer-director Jane Schoenbrun]
6. Sweetheart Deal (D: Gabriel Miller, Elisa Levine)
7. Glass Onion (D: Rian Johnson)
8. All Quiet on the Western Front (D: Edward Berger)
9. Three Thousand Years of Longing (D: George Miller)
10. Top Gun: Maverick (D: Joseph Kosinski)
11. Bones and All (D: Luca Guadagnino)
12. Everything Everywhere All at Once (D: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan)
13. Aftersun (D: Charlotte Wells)
14. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (D: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson)
15. Bodies Bodies Bodies (D: Halina Reijn)
16. Women Talking (D: Sarah Polley)
17. Prey (D: Dan Trachtenberg)
18. Emergency (D: Carey Williams)
19. Fire of Love (D: Sara Dosa)
20. Crimes of the Future (D: David Cronenberg)
21. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (D: Joel Crawford)
22. Hellraiser (D: David Bruckner)
23. Catch the Fair One (D: Josef Wladyka)
24. Cow (D: Andrea Arnold)
25. Nope (D: Jordan Peele)
26. Close (D: Lukas Dhont)
27. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (D: Anthony Fabian)
28. The Menu (D: Mark Mylod)
29. RRR (D: S. S. Rajamouli)
30. Avatar: The Way of Water (D: James Cameron)
31. Marry Me (D: Kat Coiro)
32. Kimi (D: Steven Soderbergh)
33. X (D: Ti West)
34. Decision to Leave (D: Park Chan-wook)
35. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (D: Tom Gormican)
36. You Won’t Be Alone (D: Goran Stolevski)
37. Emily the Criminal (D: John Patton Ford)
38. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (D: Adamma Ebo)
39. The Fabelmans (D: Steven Spielberg)
40. Barbarian (D: Zach Cregger)
41. My Father’s Dragon (D: Nora Twomey)
42. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (D: Sophie Hyde) [Interview with director Sophie Hyde and writer Katy Brand]
43. Hellbender (D: Toby Poser, John Adams, Zelda Adams)
44. Downton Abbey: A New Era (D: Simon Curtis) [Interview with director Simon Curtis]
45. Mad God (D: Phil Tippett)
46. A Wounded Fawn (D: Travis Stevens)
47. The Inspection (D: Elegance Bratton)
48. She Said (D: Maria Schrader)
49. Where the Crawdads Sing (D: Olivia Newman) [Interview with director Olivia Newman]
50. Strange World (D: Don Hall, Qui Nguyen)
51. Spoiler Alert (D: Michael Showalter) [Interview with author Michael Ausiello]
52. The Princess (D: Lê Văn Kiệt)
53. The Bob’s Burgers Movie (D: Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman)
54. Resurrection (D: Andrew Semans)
55. Fire Island (D: Andrew Ahn) [Interview with director Andrew Ahn and actor-writer Joel Kim Booster]
56. Tár (D: Todd Field)
57. The Harbinger (D: Andy Mitton)
58. The Woman King (D: Gina Prince-Bythewood)
59. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (D: Laura Poitras)
60. Till (D: Chinonye Chukwu)
61. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (D: Sam Raimi)
62. The Cursed (D: Sean Ellis)
63. See for Me (D: Randall Okita)
64. The Automat (D: Lisa Hurwitz)
65. Moloch (D: Nico van den Brink)
66. The Black Phone (D: Scott Derrickson)
67. A Man Called Otto (D: Marc Forster)
68. Potato Dreams of America (D: Wes Hurley) [Interview with writer-director Wes Hurley]
69. Glorious (D: Rebekah McKendry) [Interview with director Rebekah McKendry]
70. Ambulance (D: Michael Bay)
71. Dead for a Dollar (D: Walter Hill)
72. The Passenger (D: Fernando González Gómez, Raúl Cerezo) [Interview with co-director Fernando González Gómez]
73. Elvis (D: Baz Luhrman)
74. Enola Holmes 2 (D: Harry Bradbeer)
75. Virus:32 (D: Gustavo Hernández)
76. Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (D: Alek Keshishian)
77. Violent Night (D: Tommy Wirkola)
78. Dark Glasses (D: Dario Argento)
79. Beast (D: Baltasar Kormákur)
80. Vengeance (D: B. J. Novak)
81. Lightyear (D: Angus MacLane) [Interview with director Angus MacLane]
82. Indemnity (D: Travis Taute)
83. The Bad Guys (D: Pierre Perifel)
84. The Long Night (D: Rich Ragsdale)
85. Jackass Forever (D: Jeff Tremaine)
86. Halloween Ends (D: David Gordon Green)
87. Slash/Back (D: Nyla Innuksuk)
88. Bad Axe (D: David Siev)
89. Do Revenge (D: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson)
90. The Pale Blue Eye (D: Scott Cooper)
91. V/H/S/99 (D: Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, Maggie Levin, Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter)
92. Minions: The Rise of Gru (D: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val)
93. Christmas Bloody Christmas (Joe Begos)
94. Deadstream (D: Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter)
95. The Invitation (D: Jessica M. Thompson)
96. Pretty Problems (D: Kestrin Pantera)
97. Something from Tiffany’s (D: Daryl Wein)
98. Death on the Nile (D: Kenneth Branagh)
99. The Adam Project (D: Shawn Levy)
100. So Vam (D: Alice Maio Mackay)