2022 Recap – Top 100 of 2022

TOP 100 OF 2022

I again tracked everything I watched in 2022, compiling a master list of my favorite films and placing them in a rough order of preference. As of the publication of this feature, I’d watched 320 features for the first time, 152 of which could be considered domestic new releases in the United States. With that in mind, here were the Top 100 films of 2022. It’s all one giant glorious bundle. Enjoy!

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) | PHOTO: Searchlight Pictures

1. The Banshees of Inisherin (D: Martin McDonagh)

2. The Eternal Daughter (D: Joanna Hogg)

3. Turning Red (D: Domee Shi)

4. Pearl (D: Ti West)

5. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (D: Jane Schoenbrun) [Interview with writer-director Jane Schoenbrun]

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022) | PHOTO: MGM

6. Sweetheart Deal (D: Gabriel Miller, Elisa Levine)

7. Glass Onion (D: Rian Johnson)

8. All Quiet on the Western Front (D: Edward Berger)

9. Three Thousand Years of Longing (D: George Miller)

10. Top Gun: Maverick (D: Joseph Kosinski)

Aftersun (2022) | PHOTO: A24

11. Bones and All (D: Luca Guadagnino)

12. Everything Everywhere All at Once (D: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan)

13. Aftersun (D: Charlotte Wells)

14. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (D: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson)

15. Bodies Bodies Bodies (D: Halina Reijn)

Emergency (2022) | PHOTO: Amazon Studios

16. Women Talking (D: Sarah Polley)

17. Prey (D: Dan Trachtenberg)

18. Emergency (D: Carey Williams)

19. Fire of Love (D: Sara Dosa)

20. Crimes of the Future (D: David Cronenberg)

Cow (2021) | PHOTO: IFC Films

21. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (D: Joel Crawford)

22. Hellraiser (D: David Bruckner)

23. Catch the Fair One (D: Josef Wladyka)

24. Cow (D: Andrea Arnold)

25. Nope (D: Jordan Peele)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022) | PHOTO: Focus Features

26. Close (D: Lukas Dhont)

27. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (D: Anthony Fabian)

28. The Menu (D: Mark Mylod)

29. RRR (D: S. S. Rajamouli)

30. Avatar: The Way of Water (D: James Cameron)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) | PHOTO: Lionsgate

31. Marry Me (D: Kat Coiro)

32. Kimi (D: Steven Soderbergh)

33. X (D: Ti West)

34. Decision to Leave (D: Park Chan-wook)

35. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (D: Tom Gormican)

Barbarian (2022) | PHOTO: 20th Century Studios

36. You Won’t Be Alone (D: Goran Stolevski)

37. Emily the Criminal (D: John Patton Ford)

38. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (D: Adamma Ebo)

39. The Fabelmans (D: Steven Spielberg)

40. Barbarian (D: Zach Cregger)

Hellbender (2021) | PHOTO: Shudder

41. My Father’s Dragon (D: Nora Twomey)

42. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (D: Sophie Hyde) [Interview with director Sophie Hyde and writer Katy Brand]

43. Hellbender (D: Toby Poser, John Adams, Zelda Adams)

44. Downton Abbey: A New Era (D: Simon Curtis) [Interview with director Simon Curtis]

45. Mad God (D: Phil Tippett)

Strange World (2022) | PHOTO: Walt Disney Pictures

46. A Wounded Fawn (D: Travis Stevens)

47. The Inspection (D: Elegance Bratton)

48. She Said (D: Maria Schrader)

49. Where the Crawdads Sing (D: Olivia Newman) [Interview with director Olivia Newman]

50. Strange World (D: Don Hall, Qui Nguyen)

The Princess (2022) | PHOTO: 20th Century Studios

51. Spoiler Alert (D: Michael Showalter) [Interview with author Michael Ausiello]

52. The Princess (D: Lê Văn Kiệt)

53. The Bob’s Burgers Movie (D: Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman)

54. Resurrection (D: Andrew Semans)

55. Fire Island (D: Andrew Ahn) [Interview with director Andrew Ahn and actor-writer Joel Kim Booster]

The Woman King (2022) | PHOTO: Sony

56. Tár (D: Todd Field)

57. The Harbinger (D: Andy Mitton)

58. The Woman King (D: Gina Prince-Bythewood)

59. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (D: Laura Poitras)

60. Till (D: Chinonye Chukwu)

The Automat (2021) | PHOTO: A Slice of Pie Productions

61. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (D: Sam Raimi)

62. The Cursed (D: Sean Ellis)

63. See for Me (D: Randall Okita)

64. The Automat (D: Lisa Hurwitz)

65. Moloch (D: Nico van den Brink)

Potato Dreams of America (2021) | PHOTO: Dark Star Pictures

66. The Black Phone (D: Scott Derrickson)

67. A Man Called Otto (D: Marc Forster)

68. Potato Dreams of America (D: Wes Hurley) [Interview with writer-director Wes Hurley]

69. Glorious (D: Rebekah McKendry) [Interview with director Rebekah McKendry]

70. Ambulance (D: Michael Bay)

Elvis (2022) | PHOTO: Warner Bros.

71. Dead for a Dollar (D: Walter Hill)

72. The Passenger (D: Fernando González Gómez, Raúl Cerezo) [Interview with co-director Fernando González Gómez]

73. Elvis (D: Baz Luhrman)

74. Enola Holmes 2 (D: Harry Bradbeer)

75. Virus:32 (D: Gustavo Hernández)

Violent Night (2022) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

76. Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (D: Alek Keshishian)

77. Violent Night (D: Tommy Wirkola)

78. Dark Glasses (D: Dario Argento)

79. Beast (D: Baltasar Kormákur)

80. Vengeance (D: B. J. Novak)

Indemnity (2021) | PHOTO: Magnet Releasing

81. Lightyear (D: Angus MacLane) [Interview with director Angus MacLane]

82. Indemnity (D: Travis Taute)

83. The Bad Guys (D: Pierre Perifel)

84. The Long Night (D: Rich Ragsdale)

85. Jackass Forever (D: Jeff Tremaine)

Halloween Ends (2022) | PHOTO: Universal Pictures

86. Halloween Ends (D: David Gordon Green)

87. Slash/Back (D: Nyla Innuksuk)

88. Bad Axe (D: David Siev)

89. Do Revenge (D: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson)

90. The Pale Blue Eye (D: Scott Cooper)

The Invitation (2022) | PHOTO: Sony

91. V/H/S/99 (D: Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, Maggie Levin, Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter)

92. Minions: The Rise of Gru (D: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val)

93. Christmas Bloody Christmas (Joe Begos)

94. Deadstream (D: Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter)

95. The Invitation (D: Jessica M. Thompson)

Something from Tiffany’s (2022) | PHOTO: Amazon Studios

96. Pretty Problems (D: Kestrin Pantera)

97. Something from Tiffany’s (D: Daryl Wein)

98. Death on the Nile (D: Kenneth Branagh)

99. The Adam Project (D: Shawn Levy)

100. So Vam (D: Alice Maio Mackay)

[Page 1, 2, 3, 4, 5]