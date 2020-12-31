2020 Recap – Odds & Ends

ODDS & ENDS

FIFTY FAVORITE PERFORMANCES

Da 5 Bloods (2020) | PHOTO: Netflix

1. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

2. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

3. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

4. Frances McDormand & Swanky – Nomadland

5. Elisabeth Moss – Shirley / Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) | PHOTO: Netflix

6. Kingsley Ben-Adir – One Night in Miami

7. Riz Ahmed & Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

8. Wunmi Mosaku – His House

9. Chadwick Boseman & Glynn Turnman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

10. Sarah Bolger – A Good Woman is Hard to Find

Swallow (2019) | PHOTO: IFC Films

11. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

12. Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost

13. Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

14. Haley Bennett – Swallow

15. Dan Stevens – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Beanpole (2019) | PHOTO: Kino Lorber

16. Julia Garner – The Assistant

17. Shaun Parkes – Mangrove

18. Eva Green & Zélie Boulant – Proxima

19. Carrie Coon & Jude Law – The Nest

20. Viktoriya Miroshnichenko – Beanpole

Minari (2020) | PHOTO: A24

21. Christopher Abbott – Possessor

22. Jonathan Majors – Da 5 Bloods

23. Rachel Brosnahan & Marsha Stephanie Blake – I’m Your Woman

24. Steven Yeun – Minari

25. Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

The Boys in the Band (2020) | PHOTO: Netflix

26. Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimer & Bella Heathcote – Relic

27. Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love

28. Anthony Mackie – Synchronic

29. Isabel Sandoval – Lingua Franca

30. Zachary Quinto – The Boys in the Band

Bit (2019) | PHOTO: Vertical Entertainment

31. Alice Krige – Gretel & Hansel

32. Stanley Tucci – Supernova

33. Riki Lindhome & Robert Forster – The Wolf of Snow Hollow

34. Tracee Ellis Ross – The High Note

35. Diana Hopper – Bit

Run (2020) | PHOTO: Hulu

36. Kiera Allen – Run

37. Hugh Grant – The Gentlemen

38. Angela Bettis – 12 Hours Shift

39. Tom Hanks & Helena Zengel – News of the World

40. Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Birds of Prey (2020) | PHOTO: Warner Bros

41. Ben Affleck – The Way Back

42. Kenadi DelaCerna – Once Upon a River

43. Katherine Langford – Spontaneous

44. Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes

45. Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Rosie Perez & Ella Jay Basco – Birds of Prey

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020) | PHOTO: Roadside Attractions

46. Vince Vaughn & Kathryn Newton – Freaky

47. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Downhill

48. Jeremy Strong & Mark Rylance – The Trial of the Chicago 7

49. Charlie Plummer – Words on Bathroom Walls

50. Betty Gilpin & Hilary Swank – The Hunt

TEN FAVORITE SCORES

1. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jonathan Batiste – Soul

2. Robin Coudert – Gretel & Hansel

3. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Proxima

4. Daniel Pemberton – Birds of Prey

5. Ben Lovett – The Wolf of Snow Hollow

6. Benjamin Wallfisch – The Invisible Man

7. Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods

8. Julia Holter – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

9. Marco Beltrami & Brandon Roberts – Underwater

10. Blake Neely – Greyhound

TEN FAVORITE SONGS

1. “Speak Now” – One Night in Miami

2. “Only the Young” – Miss Americana

3. “Husavik (My Hometown)” – Eurovision Song Contest

4. “Square Root of Possible” – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

5. “Love Myself” – The High Note

6. “Boss Bitch” – Birds of Prey

7. “Rocket to the Moon” – Over the Moon

8. “Turntables” – All In: The Fight for Democracy

9. “Born to Die” – Trolls World Tour

10. “Everybody Cries” – The Outpost

TEN FAVORITE ACTION MOVIES

1. Birds of Prey

2. Underwater

3. The Outpost

4. Enola Holmes

5. Greenland

6. Mulan

7. VFW

8. Greyhound

9. Rogue

1o. Bad Boys for Life

TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES

1. Palm Springs

2. Birds of Prey

3. Soul

4. Onward

5. Sometimes Always Never

6. Eurovision Song Contest

7. 12 Hour Shift

8. The Croods: A New Age

9. Freaky

10. Happiest Season

TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS

1. The Invisible Man

2. Gretel & Hansel

3. His House

4. Possessor

5. Relic

6. The Lodge

7. La Llorona

8. Underwater

9. Color Out of Space

10. The Wolf of Snow Hollow

TEN FAVORITE SCI-FI / FANTASY FILMS

1. Possessor

2. The Vast of Night

3. Underwater

4. Color Out of Space

5. Synchronic

6. Onward

7. Love and Monsters

8. Monster Hunter

9. Tenet

10. The Midnight Sky

TEN FAVORITE THRILLERS

1. Swallow

2. A Good Woman is Hard to Find

3. I’m Your Woman

4. Bacurau

5. Alone

6. The Whistlers

7. The Traitor

8. Run

9. A Call to Spy

10. 1BR

FIFTY FAVORITE ARCHIVAL DISCOVERIES

1. Libeled Lady (1936) (D. Jack Conway)

2, The 49th Parallel (1941) (D. Michael Powell)

3. The Big Fix (1978) (D. Jeremy Kagan)

4. The Unknown (1927) (D. Tod Browning)

5. Blood and Black Lace (1964) (D. Mario Bava)

6. The Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) (D. Norman Taurog)

7. The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) (D. Albert Lewin)

8. The Crimson Kimono (1959) (D. Samuel Fuller)

9. The Spy in Black (1939) (D. Michael Powell)

10. Tower of London (1939) (D. Rowland V. Lee)

11. The Man with a Cloak (1951) (D. Fletcher Markle)

12. Murder She Said (1961) (D. George Pollock)

13. Just One of the Guys (1985) (D. Lisa Gottlieb)

14. The Colditz Story (1955) (D. Guy Hamilton)

15. Fingers at the Window (1942) (D. Charles Lederer)

16. Armored Car Robbery (1950) (D. Richard Fleischer)

17. Born to Kill (1947) (D. Robert Wise)

18. Fade to Black (1980) (D. Vernon Zimmerman)

19. The Black Cat (1941) (D. Albert S. Rogell)

20. Espionage Agent (1939) (D. Lloyd Bacon)

21. A Quiet Place to Kill (1970) (D. Umberto Lenzi)

22. Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) (D. Mervyn LeRoy)

23. SpaceCamp (1986) (D. Harry Winer)

24. Terror in a Texas Town (1958) (D. Joseph H. Lewis)

25. Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) (D. John D. Hancock)

26. Mighty Joe Young (1949) (D. Ernest B. Schoedsack)

27. Saratoga (1937) (D. Jack Conway)

28. The Devil-Doll (1936) (D. Tod Browning)

29. Chamber of Horrors (1940) (D. Norman Lee)

30. The Bullet Train (1975) (D. Jun’ya Satô)

31. Woman Wanted (1935) (D. George B. Seitz)

32. Never Say Goodbye (1946) (D. James V. Kern)

33. So Sweet…So Perverse (1969) (D. Umberto Lenzi)

34. The Skull (1965) (D. Freddie Francis)

35. Scaramouche (1952) (D. George Sidney)

36. The Night Walker (1964) (D. William Castle)

37. The Abominable Snowman (1957) (D. Val Guest)

38. Funeral in Berlin (1966) (D. Guy Hamilton)

39. Blood Games (1990) (D. Tanya Rosenberg)

40. Murder at the Gallop (1963) (D. George Pollock)

41. Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971) (D. Yoshimitsu Banno)

42. Rapid Fire (1992) (D. Dwight H. Little)

43. X: The Unknown (1956) (D. Joseph Losey, Leslie Norman)

44. Internes Can’t Take Money (1937) (D. Alfred Santell)

45. Reveille with Beverly (1943) (D. Charles Barton)

46. Flying Leathernecks (1951) (D. Nicholas Ray)

47. The Virginian (1946) (D. Stuart Gilmore)

48. Down to Earth (1947) (D. Alexander Hall)

49. Gold of the Seven Saints (1961) (D. Gordon Douglas)

50. Down (2002) (D. Dick Maas)

[Page 1, 2, 3, 4, 6]