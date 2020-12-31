2020 Recap – Odds & Ends

ODDS & ENDS
FIFTY FAVORITE PERFORMANCES
1. Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
2. Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
3. Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods
4. Frances McDormand & Swanky – Nomadland
5. Elisabeth Moss – Shirley / Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
6. Kingsley Ben-Adir – One Night in Miami
7. Riz Ahmed & Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
8. Wunmi Mosaku – His House
9. Chadwick Boseman & Glynn Turnman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
10. Sarah Bolger – A Good Woman is Hard to Find
11. Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
12. Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost
13. Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
14. Haley Bennett – Swallow
15. Dan Stevens – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
16. Julia Garner – The Assistant
17. Shaun Parkes – Mangrove
18. Eva Green & Zélie Boulant – Proxima
19. Carrie Coon & Jude Law – The Nest
20. Viktoriya Miroshnichenko – Beanpole
21. Christopher Abbott – Possessor
22. Jonathan Majors – Da 5 Bloods
23. Rachel Brosnahan & Marsha Stephanie Blake – I’m Your Woman
24. Steven Yeun – Minari
25. Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
26. Robyn Nevin, Emily Mortimer & Bella Heathcote – Relic
27. Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love
28. Anthony Mackie – Synchronic
29. Isabel Sandoval – Lingua Franca
30. Zachary Quinto – The Boys in the Band
31. Alice Krige – Gretel & Hansel
32. Stanley Tucci – Supernova
33. Riki Lindhome & Robert Forster – The Wolf of Snow Hollow
34. Tracee Ellis Ross – The High Note
35. Diana Hopper – Bit
36. Kiera Allen – Run
37. Hugh Grant – The Gentlemen
38. Angela Bettis – 12 Hours Shift
39. Tom Hanks & Helena Zengel – News of the World
40. Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
41. Ben Affleck – The Way Back
42. Kenadi DelaCerna – Once Upon a River
43. Katherine Langford – Spontaneous
44. Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes
45. Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Rosie Perez & Ella Jay Basco – Birds of Prey
46. Vince Vaughn & Kathryn Newton – Freaky
47. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Downhill
48. Jeremy Strong & Mark Rylance – The Trial of the Chicago 7
49. Charlie Plummer – Words on Bathroom Walls
50. Betty Gilpin & Hilary Swank – The Hunt
TEN FAVORITE SCORES
1. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jonathan Batiste – Soul
2. Robin Coudert – Gretel & Hansel
3. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Proxima
4. Daniel Pemberton – Birds of Prey
5. Ben Lovett – The Wolf of Snow Hollow
6. Benjamin Wallfisch – The Invisible Man
7. Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods
8. Julia Holter – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
9. Marco Beltrami & Brandon Roberts – Underwater
10. Blake Neely – Greyhound
TEN FAVORITE SONGS
1. “Speak Now” – One Night in Miami
2. “Only the Young” – Miss Americana
3. “Husavik (My Hometown)” – Eurovision Song Contest
4. “Square Root of Possible” – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
5. “Love Myself” – The High Note
6. “Boss Bitch” – Birds of Prey
7. “Rocket to the Moon” – Over the Moon
8. “Turntables” – All In: The Fight for Democracy
9. “Born to Die” – Trolls World Tour
10. “Everybody Cries” – The Outpost
TEN FAVORITE ACTION MOVIES
1. Birds of Prey
2. Underwater
3. The Outpost
4. Enola Holmes
5. Greenland
6. Mulan
7. VFW
8. Greyhound
9. Rogue
1o. Bad Boys for Life
TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES
1. Palm Springs
2. Birds of Prey
3. Soul
4. Onward
5. Sometimes Always Never
6. Eurovision Song Contest
7. 12 Hour Shift
8. The Croods: A New Age
9. Freaky
10. Happiest Season
TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS
1. The Invisible Man
2. Gretel & Hansel
3. His House
4. Possessor
5. Relic
6. The Lodge
7. La Llorona
8. Underwater
9. Color Out of Space
10. The Wolf of Snow Hollow
TEN FAVORITE SCI-FI / FANTASY FILMS
1. Possessor
2. The Vast of Night
3. Underwater
4. Color Out of Space
5. Synchronic
6. Onward
7. Love and Monsters
8. Monster Hunter
9. Tenet
10. The Midnight Sky
TEN FAVORITE THRILLERS
1. Swallow
2. A Good Woman is Hard to Find
3. I’m Your Woman
4. Bacurau
5. Alone
6. The Whistlers
7. The Traitor
8. Run
9. A Call to Spy
10. 1BR
FIFTY FAVORITE ARCHIVAL DISCOVERIES
1. Libeled Lady (1936) (D. Jack Conway)
2, The 49th Parallel (1941) (D. Michael Powell)
3. The Big Fix (1978) (D. Jeremy Kagan)
4. The Unknown (1927) (D. Tod Browning)
5. Blood and Black Lace (1964) (D. Mario Bava)
6. The Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) (D. Norman Taurog)
7. The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) (D. Albert Lewin)
8. The Crimson Kimono (1959) (D. Samuel Fuller)
9. The Spy in Black (1939) (D. Michael Powell)
10. Tower of London (1939) (D. Rowland V. Lee)
11. The Man with a Cloak (1951) (D. Fletcher Markle)
12. Murder She Said (1961) (D. George Pollock)
13. Just One of the Guys (1985) (D. Lisa Gottlieb)
14. The Colditz Story (1955) (D. Guy Hamilton)
15. Fingers at the Window (1942) (D. Charles Lederer)
16. Armored Car Robbery (1950) (D. Richard Fleischer)
17. Born to Kill (1947) (D. Robert Wise)
18. Fade to Black (1980) (D. Vernon Zimmerman)
19. The Black Cat (1941) (D. Albert S. Rogell)
20. Espionage Agent (1939) (D. Lloyd Bacon)
21. A Quiet Place to Kill (1970) (D. Umberto Lenzi)
22. Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) (D. Mervyn LeRoy)
23. SpaceCamp (1986) (D. Harry Winer)
24. Terror in a Texas Town (1958) (D. Joseph H. Lewis)
25. Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) (D. John D. Hancock)
26. Mighty Joe Young (1949) (D. Ernest B. Schoedsack)
27. Saratoga (1937) (D. Jack Conway)
28. The Devil-Doll (1936) (D. Tod Browning)
29. Chamber of Horrors (1940) (D. Norman Lee)
30. The Bullet Train (1975) (D. Jun’ya Satô)
31. Woman Wanted (1935) (D. George B. Seitz)
32. Never Say Goodbye (1946) (D. James V. Kern)
33. So Sweet…So Perverse (1969) (D. Umberto Lenzi)
34. The Skull (1965) (D. Freddie Francis)
35. Scaramouche (1952) (D. George Sidney)
36. The Night Walker (1964) (D. William Castle)
37. The Abominable Snowman (1957) (D. Val Guest)
38. Funeral in Berlin (1966) (D. Guy Hamilton)
39. Blood Games (1990) (D. Tanya Rosenberg)
40. Murder at the Gallop (1963) (D. George Pollock)
41. Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971) (D. Yoshimitsu Banno)
42. Rapid Fire (1992) (D. Dwight H. Little)
43. X: The Unknown (1956) (D. Joseph Losey, Leslie Norman)
44. Internes Can’t Take Money (1937) (D. Alfred Santell)
45. Reveille with Beverly (1943) (D. Charles Barton)
46. Flying Leathernecks (1951) (D. Nicholas Ray)
47. The Virginian (1946) (D. Stuart Gilmore)
48. Down to Earth (1947) (D. Alexander Hall)
49. Gold of the Seven Saints (1961) (D. Gordon Douglas)
50. Down (2002) (D. Dick Maas)