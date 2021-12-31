2021 Recap – Odds & Ends

ODDS & ENDS

FIFTY FAVORITE PERFORMANCES

Spencer (2021) | PHOTO: NEON

1. Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

2. Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga – Passing

3. Nicolas Cage – Pig

4. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

5. Kristin Stewart – Spencer

West Side Story (2021) | PHOTO: 20th Century Studios

6. Peter Dinklage & Haley Bennett – Cyrano

7. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

8. Dev Petel – The Green Knight

9. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

10. Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick, tick…BOOM! (2021) | PHOTO: Netflix

11. Olga Merediz – In the Heights

12. Rachel Sennott & Molly Gordon – Shiva Baby

13. Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!

14. Dan Stevens – I’m Your Man

15. Agathe Rousselle & Vincent Lindon – Titane

Jakob’s Wife (2021) | PHOTO: RLJ Entertainment

16. Yu Aoi – Wife of a Spy

17. Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

18. Rebecca Hall – The Night House

19. Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis & Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

20. Noomi Rapace – Lamb

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021) | PHOTO: Lionsgate

21. Jamie Dornan – Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

22. Riley Keough & Colman Domingo – Zola

23. Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car

24. Benicio del Toro & Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch

25. Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) | PHOTO: Marvel Studios

26. Vicky Krieps – Bergman Island

27. Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

28. Tony Leung Chiu-wai – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

29. Eric Bana – The Dry

30. Milana Vayntrub – Werewolves Within

The Harder They Fall (2021) | PHOTO: Netflix

31. Jonathan Majors & Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall

32. Nicholas Tse – Raging Fire

33. Laday Gaga – House of Gucci

34. Max Harwood & Richard E. Grant – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

35. Vikash Bhai – Limbo

Wrong Turn (2021) | PHOTO: Saban Films

36. Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

37. Bill Sage – Wrong Turn

38. Cate Blanchett & Rooney Mara – Nightmare Alley

39. Florence Pugh – Black Widow

40. Annes Elwy – The Feast

Lucky (2020) | PHOTO: Shudder

41. Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

42. Emma Thompson – Cruella

43. Rebecca Ferguson & Jason Momoa – Dune

44. Brea Grant – Lucky

45. Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

The Suicide Squad (2021) | PHOTO: Warner Bros

46. Millicent Simmonds & Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

47. Alain Uy – The Paper Tigers

48. Sylvester Stallone – The Suicide Squad

49. Kiera Thompson & Sienna Sayer – Martyrs Lane

50. Ana de la Reguera – The Forever Purge

TEN FAVORITE SCORES

1. Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

2. Daniel Hart – The Green Knight

3. Marco Beltrami, Anna Drubich & Marcus Trumpp – the Fear Street trilogy

4. Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

5. Germaine Franco – Encanto

6. Ben Lovett – The Old Ways

7. Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

8. Nicholas Britell – Cruella

9. Steven Price – Last Night in Soho

10. Benjamin Wallfisch – Mortal Kombat

TEN FAVORITE SONGS

1. “Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto

3. “Be Alive” – King Richard

4. “Every Letter” – Cyrano

5. “My Own Drum” – Vivo

6. “No Time To Die” – No Time To Die

7. “Remain” – Old

8. “On My Way” – The Mitchells vs. the Machines

9. “Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

10. “The Anonymous Ones” – Dear Evan Hansen

TEN FAORITE ACTION MOVIES

1. The Matrix Resurrections

2. Raging Fire

3. No Time To Die

4. The Paper Tigers

5. Nobody

6. Copshop

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home

8. Free Guy

9. The Harder They Fall

10. The Protégé

TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES

1. Shiva Baby

2. Werewolves Within

3. I’m Your Man

4. Limbo

5. The French Dispatch

6. Licorice Pizza

7. The Paper Tigers

8. A Castle for Christmas

9. Free Guy

10. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS

1. Werewolves Within

2. Lucky

3. The Night House

4. Jakob’s Wife

5. Candyman

6. Wrong Turn

7. Fear Street trilogy

8. The Vigil

9. A Quiet Place Part II

10. Antlers

TEN FAVORITE SCI-Fi / FANTASY FILMS

1. Titane

2. The Matrix Resurrections

3. The Green Knight

4. I’m Your Man

5. Eternals

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home

7. Settlers

8. Godzilla vs. Kong

9. Skyfire

10. Dune

FAVORITE NEW-TO-ME PRE-2021 DISCOVERIES

1. Merrily We Go to Hell (1932) (Dir: Dorothy Arzner)

2. Lady Snowblood (1973) (Dir: Toshiya Fujita)

3. Visions of Eight (1973) (Miloš Forman, Arthur Penn, Claude Lelouch, John Schlesinger, Mai Zetterling, Kon Ichikawa, Yuri Ozerov, Michael Pfleghar)

4. The Lusty Men (1952) (Dir: Nicholas Ray)

5. The Tall T (1957) (Dir: Budd Boetticher)

6. Next of Kin (1982) (Dir: Tony Williams)

7. The Badlanders (1958) (Dir: Delmer Daves)

8. Last Train from Gun Hill (1959) (Dir: John Sturges)

9. Cast a Dark Shadow (1955) (Dir: Lewis Gilbert)

10. Scare Me (2020) (Dir: Josh Ruben)

11. Action in the North Atlantic (1943) (Dir: Lloyd Bacon)

12. Dracula’s Daughter (1937) (Dir: Lambert Hillyer)

13. Day of the Beast (1995) (Dir: Álex de la Iglesia)

14. Johnny O’Clock (1947) (Dir: Robert Rossen)

15. The Shadow of the Cat (1961) (Dir: John Gilling)

16. The Westerner (1940) (Dir: William Wyler)

17. Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935) (Dir: Roy Del Ruth)

18. Buchanan Rides Alone (1958) (Dir: Budd Boetticher)

19. Doctor X (1932) (Dir: Michael Curtiz)

20. Curtains (1983) (Dir: Richard Ciupka)

21. In the Good Old Summertime (1949) (Dir: Robert Z. Leonard)

22. Double Wedding (1937) (Dir: Richard Thorpe)

23. The Hidden Room (1949) (Dir: Edward Dmytryk)

24. The Sellout (1952) (Dir: Gerald Mayer)

25. His Kind of Woman (1951) (Dir: Richard Fleischer, John Farrow)

26. Green Dolphin Street (1947) (Dir: Victor Saville)

27. Razorback (1984) (Dir: Russell Mulcahy)

28. The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) (Dir: Jean Negulesco)

29. Abandoned (1949) (Dir: Joseph M. Newman)

30. Wichita (1955) (Dir: Jacques Tourneur)

31. A Ticklish Affair (1963) (Dir: George Sidney)

32. When Worlds Collide (1951) (Dir: Rudolph Maté)

33. Buccaneer’s Girl (1950 (Dir: Frederick de Cordova)

34. Zombies of Mora Tau (1957) (Dir: Edward L. Cahn)

35. The Trouble with Angels (1966) (Dir: Ida Lupino)

36. The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady (1950) (Dir: David Butler)

37. The Crooked Way (1949) (Dir: Robert Florey)

38. Naughty Marietta (1936) (Dir: W.S. Van Dyke, Robert Z. Leonard)

39. Countess Dracula (1971) (Dir: Peter Sasdy)

40. Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) (Dir: Frank Tashlin)

41. The Black Castle (1952) (Dir: Nathan H. Juran)

42. Little Nellie Kelly (1940) (Dir: Norman Taurog)

43. The Sky’s the Limit (1943) (Dir: Edward H. Griffith)

44. Bachelor in Paradise (1961) (Dir: Jack Arnold)

45. Posse (1975) (Dir: Kirk Douglas)

46. 6 Bridges to Cross (1955) (Dir: Joseph Pevney)

47. The Scarlet Coat (1955) (Dir; John Sturges)

48. Plunder of the Sun (1953) (Dir: John Farrow)

49. Beauty for the Asking (1939) (Dir: Glenn Tryon)

50. Roller Boogie (1979) (Dir: Mark L. Lester)

