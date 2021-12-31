2021 Recap – Odds & Ends

ODDS & ENDS
FIFTY FAVORITE PERFORMANCES
1. Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
2. Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga – Passing
3. Nicolas Cage – Pig
4. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
5. Kristin Stewart – Spencer
6. Peter Dinklage & Haley Bennett – Cyrano
7. Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
8. Dev Petel – The Green Knight
9. Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon
10. Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth
11. Olga Merediz – In the Heights
12. Rachel Sennott & Molly Gordon – Shiva Baby
13. Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
14. Dan Stevens – I’m Your Man
15. Agathe Rousselle & Vincent Lindon – Titane
16. Yu Aoi – Wife of a Spy
17. Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
18. Rebecca Hall – The Night House
19. Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis & Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
20. Noomi Rapace – Lamb
21. Jamie Dornan – Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
22. Riley Keough & Colman Domingo – Zola
23. Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car
24. Benicio del Toro & Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch
25. Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
26. Vicky Krieps – Bergman Island
27. Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
28. Tony Leung Chiu-wai – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
29. Eric Bana – The Dry
30. Milana Vayntrub – Werewolves Within
31. Jonathan Majors & Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall
32. Nicholas Tse – Raging Fire
33. Laday Gaga – House of Gucci
34. Max Harwood & Richard E. Grant – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
35. Vikash Bhai – Limbo
36. Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
37. Bill Sage – Wrong Turn
38. Cate Blanchett & Rooney Mara – Nightmare Alley
39. Florence Pugh – Black Widow
40. Annes Elwy – The Feast
41. Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
42. Emma Thompson – Cruella
43. Rebecca Ferguson & Jason Momoa – Dune
44. Brea Grant – Lucky
45. Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
46. Millicent Simmonds & Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
47. Alain Uy – The Paper Tigers
48. Sylvester Stallone – The Suicide Squad
49. Kiera Thompson & Sienna Sayer – Martyrs Lane
50. Ana de la Reguera – The Forever Purge
TEN FAVORITE SCORES
1. Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
2. Daniel Hart – The Green Knight
3. Marco Beltrami, Anna Drubich & Marcus Trumpp – the Fear Street trilogy
4. Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
5. Germaine Franco – Encanto
6. Ben Lovett – The Old Ways
7. Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
8. Nicholas Britell – Cruella
9. Steven Price – Last Night in Soho
10. Benjamin Wallfisch – Mortal Kombat
TEN FAVORITE SONGS
1. “Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto
3. “Be Alive” – King Richard
4. “Every Letter” – Cyrano
5. “My Own Drum” – Vivo
6. “No Time To Die” – No Time To Die
7. “Remain” – Old
8. “On My Way” – The Mitchells vs. the Machines
9. “Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
10. “The Anonymous Ones” – Dear Evan Hansen
TEN FAORITE ACTION MOVIES
1. The Matrix Resurrections
2. Raging Fire
3. No Time To Die
4. The Paper Tigers
5. Nobody
6. Copshop
7. Spider-Man: No Way Home
8. Free Guy
9. The Harder They Fall
10. The Protégé
TEN FAVORITE COMEDIES
1. Shiva Baby
2. Werewolves Within
3. I’m Your Man
4. Limbo
5. The French Dispatch
6. Licorice Pizza
7. The Paper Tigers
8. A Castle for Christmas
9. Free Guy
10. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
TEN FAVORITE HORROR FILMS
1. Werewolves Within
2. Lucky
3. The Night House
4. Jakob’s Wife
5. Candyman
6. Wrong Turn
7. Fear Street trilogy
8. The Vigil
9. A Quiet Place Part II
10. Antlers
TEN FAVORITE SCI-Fi / FANTASY FILMS
1. Titane
2. The Matrix Resurrections
3. The Green Knight
4. I’m Your Man
5. Eternals
6. Spider-Man: No Way Home
7. Settlers
8. Godzilla vs. Kong
9. Skyfire
10. Dune
FAVORITE NEW-TO-ME PRE-2021 DISCOVERIES
1. Merrily We Go to Hell (1932) (Dir: Dorothy Arzner)
2. Lady Snowblood (1973) (Dir: Toshiya Fujita)
3. Visions of Eight (1973) (Miloš Forman, Arthur Penn, Claude Lelouch, John Schlesinger, Mai Zetterling, Kon Ichikawa, Yuri Ozerov, Michael Pfleghar)
4. The Lusty Men (1952) (Dir: Nicholas Ray)
5. The Tall T (1957) (Dir: Budd Boetticher)
6. Next of Kin (1982) (Dir: Tony Williams)
7. The Badlanders (1958) (Dir: Delmer Daves)
8. Last Train from Gun Hill (1959) (Dir: John Sturges)
9. Cast a Dark Shadow (1955) (Dir: Lewis Gilbert)
10. Scare Me (2020) (Dir: Josh Ruben)
11. Action in the North Atlantic (1943) (Dir: Lloyd Bacon)
12. Dracula’s Daughter (1937) (Dir: Lambert Hillyer)
13. Day of the Beast (1995) (Dir: Álex de la Iglesia)
14. Johnny O’Clock (1947) (Dir: Robert Rossen)
15. The Shadow of the Cat (1961) (Dir: John Gilling)
16. The Westerner (1940) (Dir: William Wyler)
17. Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935) (Dir: Roy Del Ruth)
18. Buchanan Rides Alone (1958) (Dir: Budd Boetticher)
19. Doctor X (1932) (Dir: Michael Curtiz)
20. Curtains (1983) (Dir: Richard Ciupka)
21. In the Good Old Summertime (1949) (Dir: Robert Z. Leonard)
22. Double Wedding (1937) (Dir: Richard Thorpe)
23. The Hidden Room (1949) (Dir: Edward Dmytryk)
24. The Sellout (1952) (Dir: Gerald Mayer)
25. His Kind of Woman (1951) (Dir: Richard Fleischer, John Farrow)
26. Green Dolphin Street (1947) (Dir: Victor Saville)
27. Razorback (1984) (Dir: Russell Mulcahy)
28. The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) (Dir: Jean Negulesco)
29. Abandoned (1949) (Dir: Joseph M. Newman)
30. Wichita (1955) (Dir: Jacques Tourneur)
31. A Ticklish Affair (1963) (Dir: George Sidney)
32. When Worlds Collide (1951) (Dir: Rudolph Maté)
33. Buccaneer’s Girl (1950 (Dir: Frederick de Cordova)
34. Zombies of Mora Tau (1957) (Dir: Edward L. Cahn)
35. The Trouble with Angels (1966) (Dir: Ida Lupino)
36. The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady (1950) (Dir: David Butler)
37. The Crooked Way (1949) (Dir: Robert Florey)
38. Naughty Marietta (1936) (Dir: W.S. Van Dyke, Robert Z. Leonard)
39. Countess Dracula (1971) (Dir: Peter Sasdy)
40. Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957) (Dir: Frank Tashlin)
41. The Black Castle (1952) (Dir: Nathan H. Juran)
42. Little Nellie Kelly (1940) (Dir: Norman Taurog)
43. The Sky’s the Limit (1943) (Dir: Edward H. Griffith)
44. Bachelor in Paradise (1961) (Dir: Jack Arnold)
45. Posse (1975) (Dir: Kirk Douglas)
46. 6 Bridges to Cross (1955) (Dir: Joseph Pevney)
47. The Scarlet Coat (1955) (Dir; John Sturges)
48. Plunder of the Sun (1953) (Dir: John Farrow)
49. Beauty for the Asking (1939) (Dir: Glenn Tryon)
50. Roller Boogie (1979) (Dir: Mark L. Lester)